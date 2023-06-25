UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria post-fight press conference

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, June 24. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 25.

In the main event, California’s No. 5-ranked featherweight contender Josh Emmett (18-3) faces Georgian-Spanish undefeated No. 9-ranked Ilia Topuria (13-0) in a five-round bout.

In the co-main event, Brazil’s No. 9-ranked women’s flyweight contender Amanda Ribas (12-3) takes on Colorado’s No. 11-ranked Maycee Barber (12-2).

