Yankiel Rivera Figueroa came out victorious and handed Christian Robles his first career defeat, when the pair squared off at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, June 24. The flyweight bout kicked off the main card, topped by Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

Bayamon, Puerto Rico’s 25-year-old southpaw defeated his 26-year-old opponent from Zapopan, Mexico by unanimous decision, sending him to the canvas with a big left hand in Round 4 along the way. After eight rounds the scores were 79-72, 78-73 and 77-74.

With the victory, Yankiel Rivera improved to 4-0, 2 KOs and remained undefeated. Christian Robles dropped to 8-1, 3 KOs and suffered his first defeat.

Get Berlanga vs Quigley full fight card results.