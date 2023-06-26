Dalton Smith and Sam Maxwell battle it out in the main event at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, July 1. The contest features British super lightweight champion, battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, against London-born, Liverpool-based Commonwealth titleholder. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout live stream on DAZN. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 2.

Sheffield’s 26-year-old Dalton Smith (14-0, 10 KOs) last fought in February in Nottingham, England, where he retained his belt by unanimous decision against Billy Allington. Hackney, London’s 34-year-old Sam Maxwell (17-1, 11 KOs) fought on the same card and took the win via points against Shaun Cooper.

The co-main event is a super welterweight bout between Pat McCormack (4-0, 3 KOs) of Sunderland, Tyne and Wear and Tony Dixon (14-4, 4 KOs) of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The pair meets in the 10-round bout with the Continental title on the line.

Smith vs Maxwell tickets

Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 1 at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England are on sale.

Smith vs Maxwell tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How to watch Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell

Boxing fans can watch Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, July 1. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

How to watch Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell live on Fox Sports 506. The date is Sunday, July 2. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Smith vs Maxwell from practically anywhere.

Smith vs Maxwell undercard

Among the bouts featured on Smith vs Maxwell undercard, Hopey Price (10-0, 3 KOs) of Leeds, Yorkshire and James Beech Jnr (15-4, 2 KOs) of Walsall, West Midlands battle it out in a ten-rounder for the WBA Continental featherweight belt. As well, Junaid Bostan (5-0, 5 KOs) of Rotherham, Yorkshire faces Ryan Amos (10-0-1, 1 KOs) of Nottingham, Nottinghamshire in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Beatriz Ferreira (2-0, 1 KOs) of Salvador, Brazil takes on Karla Ramos Zamora (10-9-1, 3 KOs) of Venustiano Carranza, Mexico in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Also on the card, Nico Leivars (3-0-1) of Mansfield, Nottinghamshire meets Alberto Motos (4-0) of omunidad de Madrid, Spain in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Cory O’Regan (9-0, 1 KOs) of Dewsbury, Yorkshire goes up against Jordan Ellison (14-48, 3 KOs) of Sunderland, Tyne and Wear in a six-rounder at lightweight. Rounding up the action, Lewis Sylvester (11-0, 3 KOs) of Hull, Yorkshire and Adam Cope (7-0, 1 KOs) of Hartlepool, County Durham duel in a ten-rounder for the vacant British lightweight strap.

Smith vs Maxwell Fight Week

A series of events has been scheduled for Smith vs Maxwell Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, June 28

Smith vs Maxwell media workout is on Wednesday, June 28 at Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield. The start time is 1 pm.

Thursday, June 29

The final Smith vs Maxwell pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, June 29 at Memorial Hall, Sheffield City Hall. The press conference start time is 1 pm.

Friday, June 30

The official Smith vs Maxwell weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, June 30 at Tudor Square, Sheffield. The weigh-in start time is 1 pm.

Saturday, July 1

Smith vs Maxwell fight date is Saturday, July 1. The location is Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The DAZN broadcast starts at 7 pm BST.

Smith vs Maxwell fight card

The current Smith vs Maxwell fight card looks as the following: