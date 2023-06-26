Jared Anderson and Charles Martin battle it out in the main event at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1. The contest features undefeated hometown favorite making his main event debut against former world champion of St. Louis, Missouri. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout live on ESPN+. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 2.

23-year-old undefeated knockout artist Jared Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) was in action in April when he defeated George Arias via third-round retirement. 37-year-old Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) last fought in September 2022 when he knocked out Devin Vargas in Round 4.

The co-main event pits Montreal, Canada-based undefeated Arslanbek Makhmudov (16-0, 15 KOs) against unbeaten Raphael Akpejiori (15-0, 14 KOs) of Miami, Florida by way of Lagos, Nigeria. The bout is also scheduled for ten rounds at heavyweight.

Anderson vs Martin tickets

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin tickets to witness all the action at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1 are on sale.

Anderson vs Martin tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, July 1. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

How to watch Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin in UK, Australia & other countries

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin live stream information for the UK and Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, July 2. The start time is scheduled for 3 am BST and 12 pm AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4:30 am BST / 1:30 pm AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Anderson vs Martin from practically anywhere.

Anderson vs Martin undercard

Among the bouts featured on Anderson vs Martin undercard, Jahi Tucker (10-0, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York faces off Nicklaus Flaz (10-2, 7 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. As well, Tiger Johnson (8-0, 5 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio takes on Jonathan Montrel (15-1, 10 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Dante Benjamin (6-0, 4 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio meets Mirady Lubanzadio Zola (4-2, 1 KOs) of Canal Winchester, Ohio in a six-rounder at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, Abdullah Mason (8-0, 7 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio goes up against Alex de Oliveira (20-4, 14 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil in a six-rounder at lightweight, Tyler McCreary (17-2-1, 8 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio duels Deivi Julio (26-13, 16 KOs) of San Onofre, Colombia in a six-rounder at junior lightweight and Husam Al Mashhadi (6-0, 5 KOs) of Dearborn, Michigan fights Rance Ward (7-5-1, 2 KOs) of Houma, Louisiana in a six-rounder at junior middleweight. In addition, DeAndre Ware (15-4-2, 9 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio and Decarlo Perez (19-8-1, 6 KOs) of Atlantic City, New Jersey clash in a six-rounder at super middleweight.

Anderson vs Martin fight card

The current Anderson vs Martin fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard