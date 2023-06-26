UFC Vegas 76 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 1.
The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov.
No, 7-ranked Sean Strickland (26-5) is looking for his second straight victory. In his previous bout in January, the 32-year-old native of New Bern, North Carolina made his successful debut at light heavyweight, earning a unanimous decision against Nassourdine Imavov.
Abus Magomedov (25-4-1) makes his second appearance inside the UFC Octagon. In his debut in September 2022, the 32-year-old stopped Dustin Stoltzfus in 19 seconds.
The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson. No. 12-ranked Ismagulov (24-2) was in action last December, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Arman Tsarukyan, which snapped his 19-win streak. No. 15-ranked Dawson (19-1-1) of Cambria, Wisconsin won two of his previous bouts in 2022 by submission in the third round against Mark Madsen and Jared Gordon.
Also on the main card, Max Griffin (19-9) of the United States faces Michael Morales 14-0) of Ecuador at welterweight, Ariane Lipski (15-8) meets Melissa Gatto (8-1-2) in an all-Brazilian clash at women’s flyweight and Ismael Bonfim (19-3) of Brazil takes on Benoit Saint Denis (10-1) of France at lightweight. Plus, Brunno Ferreira (10-0) of Brazil and Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2) of Uzbekistan battle it out at middleweight.
On the top of prelims, Kevin Lee (19-7) of the United States goes up against Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-1) at welterweight. Among other bouts, Yana Santos (14-7) squares off against Karol Rosa (16-5) of Brazil at women’s bantamweight, Ivana Petrovic (6-0) of Germany duels Luana Carolina (8-4) of Brazil at women’s flyweight and Joanderson Brito (14-3-1) of Brazil fights Westin Wilson (16-7) of the United States at featherweight.
In addition, Alexandr Romanov (16-2) of Moldova and Blagoy Ivanov (19-5) of Bulgaria clash at heavyweight and Guram Kutateladze (12-3) of Georgia faces off Elves Brener (14-3) of Brazil at lightweight.
The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.
In Australia, UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov airs live on Sunday, July 2.
UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov card
Main card
- Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
- Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson
- Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales
- Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Preliminary card
- Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
- Yana Santos vs. Karol Rosa
- Ivana Petrovic vs. Luana Carolina
- Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson
- Alexander Romanov vs. Blagoy Ivanov
- Guram Kutateladze vs. Elves Brenner