UFC Vegas 76 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 1.

The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov.

No, 7-ranked Sean Strickland (26-5) is looking for his second straight victory. In his previous bout in January, the 32-year-old native of New Bern, North Carolina made his successful debut at light heavyweight, earning a unanimous decision against Nassourdine Imavov.

Abus Magomedov (25-4-1) makes his second appearance inside the UFC Octagon. In his debut in September 2022, the 32-year-old stopped Dustin Stoltzfus in 19 seconds.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson. No. 12-ranked Ismagulov (24-2) was in action last December, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Arman Tsarukyan, which snapped his 19-win streak. No. 15-ranked Dawson (19-1-1) of Cambria, Wisconsin won two of his previous bouts in 2022 by submission in the third round against Mark Madsen and Jared Gordon.

Also on the main card, Max Griffin (19-9) of the United States faces Michael Morales 14-0) of Ecuador at welterweight, Ariane Lipski (15-8) meets Melissa Gatto (8-1-2) in an all-Brazilian clash at women’s flyweight and Ismael Bonfim (19-3) of Brazil takes on Benoit Saint Denis (10-1) of France at lightweight. Plus, Brunno Ferreira (10-0) of Brazil and Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2) of Uzbekistan battle it out at middleweight.

On the top of prelims, Kevin Lee (19-7) of the United States goes up against Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-1) at welterweight. Among other bouts, Yana Santos (14-7) squares off against Karol Rosa (16-5) of Brazil at women’s bantamweight, Ivana Petrovic (6-0) of Germany duels Luana Carolina (8-4) of Brazil at women’s flyweight and Joanderson Brito (14-3-1) of Brazil fights Westin Wilson (16-7) of the United States at featherweight.

In addition, Alexandr Romanov (16-2) of Moldova and Blagoy Ivanov (19-5) of Bulgaria clash at heavyweight and Guram Kutateladze (12-3) of Georgia faces off Elves Brener (14-3) of Brazil at lightweight.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov airs live on Sunday, July 2.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov card

Main card

Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson

Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales

Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto

Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Preliminary card