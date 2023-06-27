Subscribe
BYB 18: Team USA earns Police Gazette International Cup, Team Europe wins world titles

BYB Extreme Fighting Series in London

Team USA on top at BYB 18 in London
Bare knuckle fighting powerhouse BYB Extreme returned to London for the highly anticipated BYB 18 at Indigo at the O2 on Sunday, June 25. Team USA took home the historic inaugural Police Gazette International Cup, while Team Europe won both world title matchups.

In the main event, Barrie Jones improved to 10-0 and retained his title via first-round knockout of challenger Tommy Turner, earning “KO of the Night” honors along the way. In the co-main event and rematch from March’s BYB 15 in Dubai, Marko Martinjak reclaimed Police Gazette World Diamond belt with a second-round TKO of defending champion Jarome Hatch.

In the best-of-nine series, BYB’s Team USA outpointed BKB’s Team UK 6-3.

Among other Police Gazette International Cup bouts, UK’s Tom Stokes impressed in his bare knuckle debut defeating combat sports veteran Will Chope by first round KO. USA’s Shelby Cannon defeated Tamlyn Kappen via stoppage in the third round. USA’s LT Nelson defeated his third former BKB champion – Dan McGraffin – by first-round KO.

Jon Barnard victorious over Gareth Van Hook at BYB 18
As well, USA’s Robert Serna defeated Robbie Adamson by third-round KO. USA’s Matthew Phillips defeated Paul Hilz by TKO after the Hilz’s corner called the fight after the third round. USA’s Ryan Jett beat Martin Reffell by unanimous decision in the night’s “Fight of the Night”. USA’s Jon Barnard defeated Gareth Van Hook by second-round TKO.

Among non-tournament matches, hometown favorite Lee Spencer dominated “The Dominator” Dom Wilkinson. Plus, Benji Robinson defeated Szymon Szynkiewicz by unanimous decision in the night’s opening bout.

