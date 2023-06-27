Subscribe
Junaid Bostan plans ‘easy night’s work’ against Ryan Amos on July 1 in Sheffield

Smith vs Maxwell at Utilita Arena Sheffield

Parviz Iskenderov
Junaid Bostan primed for Ryan Amos fight in Sheffield
Junaid Bostan ahead of his bout against Ryan Amos at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on July 1, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Junaid Bostan goes up against Ryan Amos at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, July 1. The bout is featured on the card topped by Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell live stream on DAZN. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at super welterweight.

Undefeated southpaw Junaid Bostan (5-0, 5 KOs) is looking for his sixth victory. Rotherham, Yorkshire’s 21-year-old won all five of his previous bouts prior to the final bell. He was last in action in February in Nottingham, where he stopped Peter Kramer in Round 7.

Unbeaten 32-year-old native of Nottingham, Nottinghamshire Ryan Amos (10-0-1, 1 KOs) last fought in March in Leicester, England where he defeated Kyle Haywood by points in their rematch and landed the Midlands Area belt.

“He’s Midlands Area Champion, he’s undefeated, he’s rugged and tough,” Bostan said. “I’m planning on making an easy night’s work of it. I’ve been brought up by good people and I’ve been around good people. I’ve got to keep myself level-headed because if I don’t then they’ll put me in my place.”

“I also think religion plays a big part of it. You’ve got to stay humble. As far as you can go up, you can also come back down. If I started acting like a bit of a bellend then Grant will be on my case telling me to fix up. The boys in the gym will tell me to fix up. I think I’m mature enough. I keep myself in touch with things and make sure I’m doing the right things.”

‘I prepare myself as if I’m doing an eight round fight all the way to the last bell’

“I’ve had the best of both worlds. My last few fights have gone to the later rounds, so I’ve kind of got the both of best worlds. If you mention to me that I’m going to chin the kid in the first round or you’re going to outpoint them, I’m going to pick the first round every single time.”

“It is one of them, it is a catch 22. It’s not really up to me. If you put me in front of anyone, my intentions are, really, to get them out of there or at least win. Whatever will be will be. I trust myself, I prepare myself as if I’m doing an eight round fight all the way to the last bell, but if it goes that far it’s up to them. I definitely want it.”

Junaid Bostan prepares for his bout against Ryan Amos in Sheffield
Junaid Bostan prepares for his bout against Ryan Amos at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on July 1, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“I think the manner of how you go for it is what matters. People say they go headhunting, they go looking for it, searching and putting the one bomb in – that’s not me. I definitely want it, I do prioritise it but there’s a manner of how you get it; breaking them down, picking your shots, placing your shots, putting your shots together when they need to be put and then eventually they’ll get it. That’s how I’ve been doing it so far and that’s how I’m going to carry on doing it.”

In the 12-round main event, Sheffield’s Dalton Smith (14-0, 10 KOs) and Sam Maxwell (17-1, 11 KOs) of Hackney, London. The contest pits British super lightweight champion against London-born, Liverpool-based Commonwealth titleholder.

In Australia, Smith vs Maxwell airs on Sunday, July 2 live on Fox Sports 506.

