Joe Cusumano secured one his career best victories to date, when he stopped Adam Kownacki in the eighth round on Saturday, June 24 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, June 24. After the event, Michigan-based heavyweight Robert Simms called his old rival for a rematch.

Simms defeated Cusumano by unanimous decision five years ago in Mashantucket, CT. He know looks for a sequel.

“Now is the perfect time to rematch Cusumano and really show everyone what I’m capable of,” said Simms. “I would think he’d want a chance to avenge a loss. I believe I’m a couple bad scorecards away from being undefeated. Cusumano is easy work and I’d definitely jump at the chance to prove that to a worldwide audience.”

Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) was in action last October in Kansas City where he defeated the previously unbeaten James McKenzie Morrison by unanimous decision, securing a career-best victory of his own and as well as WBC U.S. title.

‘All of his losses easily could have been judged the other way’

“Robert Simms is coming off a big win and has beaten some highly-regarded prospects in the division, including Cusamano on his way up,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions, Simms’ promoter. “All of his losses easily could have been judged the other way. Robert can really fight and has shown that he can beat bigger opponents. He is a hard worker who perfected his skills in the art of the sweet science.”

The 39-year-old native of Saginaw made his pro boxing debut in August 2015. Since facing Cusumano he is 5-1-1. Two of Simms’ losses have come by split decision and one by majority decision, and against fighters with a combined 38-1-1 record at the time of facing Simms.