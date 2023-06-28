Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Savannah Marshall square off in the main event live stream from Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 1. The contest features American undisputed super middleweight champion of Virginia Beach, VA up against British former WBO middleweight world champion of Hartlepool. The championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the 10-round co-feature, unified junior middleweight world champion Natasha Jonas faces former two-time title challenger Kandi Wyatt. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF welterweight belt.

Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KOs) was an international amateur standout before turning pro in 2016 against two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields. She has remained unbeaten since the loss to Shields, capturing the vacant WBC crown via majority decision against Maricela Cornejo in September 2018 and wining the vacant WBO title in a rematch against Cornejo two years later. In her last fight, Crews-Dezurn defeated then-unbeaten WBA and IBF champion Elin Cederroos via 10-round unanimous decision to become the undisputed queen.

Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) is a two-time Olympian who holds a win over Shields in as an amateur. She made her pro debut in August 2017 and captured the vacant WBO middleweight world title with a seventh-round TKO win over Hannah Rankin in October 2020. She defended it three times, all by stoppage. In her last fight, her feud with Shields culminated an undisputed middleweight title showdown that handed Marshall her first loss as a pro. She now looks to become champion again in her second opportunity at undisputed glory.

Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KOs) became the first female British boxer to compete in the Olympics in 2012. She lost to eventual gold medalist Katie Taylor and entered the paid ranks in 2017. Jonas made unsuccessful bids for Terri Harper’s WBC 130-pound title in August 2020 and Taylor’s undisputed lightweight crown in May 2021. Since then, she has won four straight, including three title showdowns last year that saw her become a three-belt unified junior middleweight champion.

Wyatt (11-4, 3 KOs) is an eight-year pro who challenged Kali Reis for the WBA junior welterweight title in November 2020 and Jessica McCaskill for the undisputed welterweight championship in December 2021. She is coming off a 10-round split decision win against Kirstie Bavington in March.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall tickets

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How to watch Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall

Boxing fans can watch Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, July 1. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT, respectively.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2 at 4 am AEST.

Although no international broadcast information has been confirmed, fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall from practically anywhere.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall undercard

Among Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall undercard bouts, British Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker (3-0, 2 KOs) squares off against Slovakia’s Vladimir Belujsky (13-6-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-round battle that will take place right before the main event. Whitaker makes his second appearance in 2023 after knocking out Jordan Grant in three rounds in May.

As well, super middleweight standout Zak Chelli (13-1-1, 6 KOs) takes on unbeaten Mark Jeffers (15-0, 4 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Chelli has beaten five undefeated opponents, including Germaine Brown for a British super middleweight title in June 2022. In his last outing, he upset Anthony Sims Jr. via 10-round unanimous decision. Jeffers is coming off a six-round decision win over Serhii Ksendzov in May.

Plus, unbeaten super middleweight Callum Simpson (11-0, 9 KOs) returns against Boris Crighton (11-3, 7 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight fight.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall fight card

The current Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall fight card looks as the following: