Heavyweights Richard Torrez Jr and Willie Jake Jr have a new fight date made official for Saturday, August 12 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The six-round contest is scheduled to kickoff the three-fight ESPN-televised card, topped by Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez. Tickets for the event are on sale now. The lineup of undercard action has been also announced today.

The pair was initially expected to battle it out in March in Fresno, California. The bout fell off after Torrez was forced to withdraw due to injury suffered at training.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (5-0, 5 KOs) made his pro debut last year with a second-round stoppage win against Allen Melson. He scored three additional knockouts in 2022 before making his triumphant 2023 debut by blasting out James Bryant in the opening round. Willie Jake Jr (11-3-2, 3 KOs) from Indianapolis, Indiana, is a seven-year pro who has won three straight fights.

In the 12-round main event, three-weight world champion Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) of San Juan Zitlaltepec defends his WBO junior lightweight title against his fellow-Mexican and former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) of Nogales. The co-main event bout is expected to be announced shortly.

Among the bouts featured on Navarrete vs Valdez undercard live stream on ESPN+, junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13 KOs), a 2016 Mexican Olympian, puts his unbeaten record on the line against compatriot Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Last August, Delgado authored a career-best victory over then-unbeaten prospect Omar Aguilar and is coming off a decision win over Florida veteran Clarence Booth at Desert Diamond Arena in February.

As well, undefeated lightweight prospect Emiliano Fernando Vargas (5-0, 4 KOs) will face an opponent to be named in a four-rounder. “El General” began his 2023 campaign with a decision win over Francisco Duque in February at Desert Diamond Arena. He then stopped Edgar Uvalle in two rounds in April before beating Rafael Jasso via second-round knockout the following month on the Devin Haney-Vasiliy Lomachenko undercard.

Plus, in a six-round super middleweight dual between two of Phoenix’s crowd favorites, Sergio Rodriguez (7-0-1, 6 KOs) and Eduardo Ayala (9-3-1, 3 KOs), will meet for intra-city bragging rights.

Also on the card, Javier Martinez (8-0-1, 2 KOs), who trains out of the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, will fight Isaiah Wise (11-2-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight clash.

In addition, rising junior welterweight prospect Ricardo Ruvalcaba (9-0-1, 8 KOs) will make his fourth appearance of 2023 in a scheduled six-rounder. Ruvalcaba scored first-round knockouts against Kenny Williams in January, Marco Cardenas in March and Ramon Duarte Marquez in May.

Rounding up the action, heavyweight knockout artist Antonio Mireles (7-0, 6 KOs) returns in a six-rounder against Dajuan Calloway (7-2, 7 KOs). In March, the 6-foot-9, 270-pound southpaw rose off the canvas to edge Patrick Mailata by split decision.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – Navarrete’s WBO junior lightweight title

Richard Torrez Jr vs. Willie Jake Jr, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Jair Valtierra, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight

Sergio Rodriguez vs. Eduardo Ayala, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Javier Martinez vs. Isaiah Wise, 8 rounds, middleweight

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Dajuan Calloway, 6 rounds, heavyweight

In the UK and Australia, Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez airs live on Sunday, August 13.