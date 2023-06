UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov aka UFC Vegas 76 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 1.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.

The main event pits No. 7-ranked American Sean Strickland (26-5) of New Bern, North Carolina against Abus Magomedov (25-4-1) in a five-round middleweight clash. In the co-main event, No. 12-ranked lightweight Damir Ismagulov (24-2) faces USA’s No. 15-ranked Grant Dawson (19-1-1) of Cambria, Wisconsin.

Also on the card, Michael Morales 14-0) of Ecuador and Max Griffin (19-9) of the United States battle it out at welterweight. As well, Melissa Gatto (8-1-2) and Ariane Lipski (15-8) meet in an all-Brazilian bout at women’s flyweight.

Plus, Benoit Saint Denis (10-1) of France and Ismael Bonfim (19-3) of Brazil duel at lightweight. In addition, Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2) of Uzbekistan and Brunno Ferreira (10-0) of Brazil square off at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, July 1. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 76 Australia time, Strickland vs Magomedov

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Sunday, July 2. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov from practically anywhere.

UFC Vegas 76 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson

Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales

Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto

Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Preliminary card