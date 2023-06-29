Subscribe
Alan Picasso vs Sabelo Ngebinyana tops Golden Boy Fight Night on July 15 in Mexico City

Picasso vs Ngebinyana: WBC super bantamweight title eliminator

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov

Golden Boy announced its return to Mexico City, Mexico scheduled for Saturday, July 15 with Alan Picasso and Sabelo Ngebinyana battling it out on the top of DAZN-streamed fight card. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds WBC super bantamweight title eliminator.

Unbeaten local favorite Alan Picasso (24-0-1, 13 KOs) was in action in March when he defeated Kevin Villanueva via sixth-round TKO. In 2022, Mexico City’s 22-year-old won four bouts inside the distance, eliminating Alexander Mejia, Pablo Ariel Gomez, David Reyes Cota and Cesar Ignacio Paredes. He is ranked No. 3 with WBC.

“I am ready to face the most important fight of my career. Sabelo is a strong, accurate and experienced fighter. But through my 25 fights, I have acquired qualities to be able to take this fight,” said Alan Picasso. “I am happy for the opportunity. Thank you Fernando Beltrán, Oscar De La Hoya and DAZN for placing their trust in me. After July 15, no one will be able to hide that I am the strongest super bantamweight in Mexico, and I will go for the world title. Nery, Inoue and Fulton should take care of themselves, because Picasso is in the division.”

Sabelo Ngebinyana (15-6-1, 11 KOs) of Cape Town, South Africa last fought in February when he faced Tony Rashid in the 12-round bout that ended in a split draw. Last October the 30-year-old suffered the defeat via 11th-round stoppage against Fillipus Nghitumbwa in his bid to take the WBO ‘Global’ belt. His most recent victory goes to July 2022 when he scored a unanimous decision against Mzuvukile Magwaca and recorded his second win in a row, after stopping Ashley Sexton in the fifth round in April the same year.

“It will be my first time in Mexico and the only thing I think about is that I will be the No. 2 mandatory of the World Boxing Council once again. I respect David a lot, he is a great boxer, complicated and knows how to work round by round, but I am not going to leave anything to the judges,” said Sabelo Ngebinyana. “I don’t know if they are underestimating me, but I come to do my job. I worked very hard and although I have defeats in my record, this will be my greatest victory. Thank Zanfer and Golden Boy for the opportunity, I will not let them down.”

The venue accommodating the event and undercard information is expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, Picasso vs Ngebinyana airs live on Sunday, July 16.

