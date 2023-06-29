Ashton “H20” Sylve has his next fight date made official for Saturday, August 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas where he faces William Silva. The pair battles it out on the card, topped by Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at 135-pound catchweight.

“Ashton continues to impress and entertain at such a young age and will bring his unique combination of knockout power and agility to the ring on August 5th,” said co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions Nakisa Bidarian (via press release sent out by the promotion). “This fight represents his toughest test to date against a battle tested and dangerous Silva, who has only lost to some of the best fighters in the game.”

“Sylve vs Silva is just one of many thrilling bouts on this card that promises to keep fans in the arena and at home on the edge of their seats, and we are thankful to our partners Real Fight, Inc., DAZN, and the American Airlines Center for their consistent hard work as we continue to build out an unforgettable night.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Ashton Sylve vs William Silva

Undefeated Ashton Sylve (9-0, 8 KOs) was in action in May in Orlando, where he scored a unanimous decision against Adam Kipenga. Prior to that, Long Beach, California’s 19-year-old won all of his bouts inside the distance, including a pair of first-round knockouts against Braulio Rodriguez and Giovanni Gutierrez, and the second-round stoppage of Aldimar Silva in 2022.

“It has always been a dream of mine to fight among legends and shine under the brightest lights,” said Ashton Sylve. “MVP has continually given me the opportunity to do so, and I couldn’t be more excited about stepping back into the ring in what promises to be the event of the year. “I’ve been grinding like crazy to get ready for this fight, and trust me, my technique and skills will be on full display on August 5th. Dallas, get ready ’cause I’m coming for you! See you soon!”

St. Petersburg, Florida-based William Dos Santos Silva (30-4, 18 KOs) won his previous bout in April via first-round TKO against Diego Gonzalo Luque. In October 2022, the 36-year-old native of Sao Paulo, Brazil defeated Carlos Gaston Suarez via second-round RTD and rebounded from the knockout defeat against Cletus Seldin suffered a year earlier. Earlier in his career Silva went up against Teofimo Lopez, Arnold Barboza Jr, among others.

“There will be fireworks during this fight,” shared William Silva. “I’m fighting for my family and country.”

In the main event, YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul (6-1, 4, KOs) takes on former UFC star Nate Diaz, who makes his pro boxing debut. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at 185-pound catchweight.

In the ten-round co-main event, undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her title against her old rival and former world champion Heather Hard (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC). Serrano defeated Hardy by unanimous decision in September 2019 and took her WBO belt.

Among the previously announced undercard bouts, former MMA fighters Chris Avila (3-1) and Jeremy Stephens (0-0-1) meet in an eight-rounder at 168-pound catchweight.

The current lineup can be found below. Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

Paul vs Diaz fight card

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 8 rounds, 185-pound catchweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hard, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s undisputed featherweight title

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens, 8 rounds, 168-pound catchweight

Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva, 8 rounds, 135-pound catchweight

In the UK and Australia, Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz airs live on Sunday, August 6.