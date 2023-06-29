Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell final pre-fight press conference

Dalton Smith and Sam Maxwell square off live on DAZN from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, July 1. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2 on Fox Sports.

The contest features Smith (14-0, 10 KOs), British super lightweight champion, battling it out in front of his hometown crowd against Maxwell (17-1, 11 KOs), London-born, Liverpool-based Commonwealth titleholder. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event, Pat McCormack (4-0, 3 KOs) of Sunderland, Tyne and Wear goes up against Tony Dixon (14-4, 4 KOs) of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super welterweight with the WBA Continental title at stake.

Among other bouts, Hopey Price (10-0, 3 KOs) faces James Beech Jnr (15-4, 2 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the WBA Continental featherweight belt. As well, Junaid Bostan (5-0, 5 KOs) takes on Ryan Amos (10-0-1, 1 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Beatriz Ferreira (2-0, 1 KOs) meets Karla Ramos Zamora (10-9-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

