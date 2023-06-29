Subscribe
Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall final pre-fight press conference

Crews-Dezurn defends undisputed crown against former champion Marshall at Manchester Arena

Franchon Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KOs) and Savannah Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 1. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The contest features American undisputed super middleweight champion of Virginia Beach, VA defending her title against British former WBO middleweight world champion of Hartlepool. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

In the co-main event, unified junior middleweight world champion Natasha Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KOs) goes up against former two-time title challenger Kandi Wyatt (11-4, 3 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds with the vacant IBF welterweight belt on the line.

Among other bouts, Ben Whittaker (3-0, 2 KOs) faces Vladimir Belujsky (13-6-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight and Zak Chelli (13-1-1, 6 KOs) takes on Mark Jeffers (15-0, 4 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, Callum Simpson (11-0, 9 KOs) meets Boris Crighton (11-3, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.

Get Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall full fight card and start time.

