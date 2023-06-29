Jared Anderson: All 14 Knockouts of ‘The Real Big Baby’

Jared Anderson goes up against former world champion Charles Martin in his homecoming main event debut at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1. The pair meets in the scheduled for 10 rounds heavyweight bout, battling it out live on ESPN+. Ahead of the event Top Rank hit the stream with the video compilation featuring undefeated knockout artist, known as “The Real Big Baby”, dominating all of his previous opponents.

Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) made his pro boxing debut in October 2019 in Reno, Nevada where he KO’d Daniel Infante in 54 seconds. Two years later in Las Vegas he stopped Vladimir Tereshkin in the second round and landed the vacant NABF junior heavyweight belt.

Last December the 23-year-old native of Toledo, OH defeated Jerry Forrest via second round TKO and claimed the WBO International heavyweight title. In his previous bout in April in Newark, Anderson eliminated George Arias in three rounds, retained his title and as well as lifted the WBC strap.

Going up against St. Louis, Missouri’s former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs), Anderson hopes to improve his record and retain his 100% knockout ratio.

In Australia, Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin airs live on Sunday, July 2.