Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jared Anderson: All 14 Knockouts of ‘The Real Big Baby’

Jared Anderson makes homecoming debut against former world champion Charles Martin

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Jared Anderson goes up against former world champion Charles Martin in his homecoming main event debut at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1. The pair meets in the scheduled for 10 rounds heavyweight bout, battling it out live on ESPN+. Ahead of the event Top Rank hit the stream with the video compilation featuring undefeated knockout artist, known as “The Real Big Baby”, dominating all of his previous opponents.

Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) made his pro boxing debut in October 2019 in Reno, Nevada where he KO’d Daniel Infante in 54 seconds. Two years later in Las Vegas he stopped Vladimir Tereshkin in the second round and landed the vacant NABF junior heavyweight belt.

Last December the 23-year-old native of Toledo, OH defeated Jerry Forrest via second round TKO and claimed the WBO International heavyweight title. In his previous bout in April in Newark, Anderson eliminated George Arias in three rounds, retained his title and as well as lifted the WBC strap.

Going up against St. Louis, Missouri’s former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs), Anderson hopes to improve his record and retain his 100% knockout ratio.

In Australia, Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin airs live on Sunday, July 2.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.