Jared Anderson kicks off Fight Week in Toledo, OH ahead of Charles Martin clash on July 1

Jared Anderson makes homecoming debut against former world champion Charles Martin

Jared Anderson kicks off Charles Martin Fight Week in Toledo, OH
Jared Anderson with Mayor of Toledo Wade Kapszukiewicz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Toledo, Ohio-born and raised undefeated knockout artist, Jared Anderson makes his homecoming main event debut this Saturday, July 1 at Huntington Center, where he faces former world champion Charles Martin of St. Louis, Missouri. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds heavyweight bout live on ESPN+. “The Real Big Baby” kicked off the fight week with a pair of community events.

First, he stopped by Tony Packo’s, a Toledo landmark that has been a staple of the city since 1932. Anderson, in keeping with a Packo’s tradition that includes former U.S. Presidents and stars of stage and screen, signed a hot dog bun that will be encased and displayed at the restaurant.

Later that afternoon, Anderson hosted about 75 local children at The Believe Center, a Toledo-based nonprofit. He signed posters for the children and discussed his journey from Toledo to the top of the heavyweight division.

Jared Anderson at Tony Packo's
Jared Anderson at Tony Packo’s | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
Charles “Prince” Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) accepted the fight on less than two weeks’ notice after Zhan Kossobutskiy was forced to withdraw.

To date, Martin is the most notable opponent of Anderson’s (14-0, 14 KOs) career. He briefly held the IBF heavyweight crown in 2016 and has been a division mainstay ever since.

Jared Anderson with Abdullah Mason
Jared Anderson with Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

‘I came home because I wanted to bring a great event to my city’

“I enjoy giving back to my community and talking with the kids. I come from the same place they do, and I want to show them what can be achieved with hard work.”

“I came home because I wanted to bring a great event to my city. I’ve wanted to fight here ever since I turned pro, and the time is now. The atmosphere will be crazy, and I’m going to put on a show.”

“It’s about getting the victory and moving on to the next one.”

Jared Anderson at Believe Center
Jared Anderson at Believe Center | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
In Australia, Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin airs live on Sunday, July 2.

