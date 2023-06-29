Jared Anderson and Charles Martin square off live on ESPN+ from Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.

Undefeated Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) makes his main event debut in front of his hometown crowd against Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs), former world champion of St. Louis, Missouri. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at heavyweight.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Montreal, Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (16-0, 15 KOs) goes up against undefeated Raphael Akpejiori (15-0, 14 KOs) of Miami, Florida by way of Lagos, Nigeria. The bout is also scheduled for ten rounds at heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Jahi Tucker (10-0, 5 KOs) faces Nicklaus Flaz (10-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight and Tiger Johnson (8-0, 5 KOs) takes on Jonathan Montrel (15-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Dante Benjamin (6-0, 4 KOs) meets Mirady Lubanzadio Zola (4-2, 1 KOs) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight.

