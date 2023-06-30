Subscribe
BKFC 46 Newcastle weigh-in results, Franco vs Harris

BKFC 46 Newcastle: Franco vs Harris

Rico Franco weigh-in
Rico Franco | BKFC

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to the UK on Saturday, July 1 with BKFC 46 Newcastle: Franco vs Harris taking place at Walker Activity Dome. The fight card features a series of bouts with some of the most prominent local and international fighters participating. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Fans can watch BKFC 46 live stream on FITE. In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.

In the main event, Rico Franco (8-2) of Grimsby, Lincolnshire takes on American Kaleb Harris (6-4) of Lake, Mississippi. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight.

Get BKFC 46: Franco vs Harris full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

BKFC 46 fight card

Main card

  • Rico Franco vs. Kaleb Harris
  • Robert Barry vs. Ben Bonner
  • Lewis Keen vs. Zdenek Pernica
  • Matty Hill vs. Dawid Oskar
  • Paul Cook vs. Aaron Foster
  • Bart Krol vs. Goscha
  • Morgan Starkey vs. Patryk Sagan
  • Robbie Brown vs. Ben Hatchett

Prelims

  • Gary Fox vs. Hayden Sherriff
  • Arron Blakey vs. Krystian Nadolski
  • Karl Thompson vs. Dustin Rabiega

