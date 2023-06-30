BKFC 46 Newcastle weigh-in results, Franco vs Harris

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to the UK on Saturday, July 1 with BKFC 46 Newcastle: Franco vs Harris taking place at Walker Activity Dome. The fight card features a series of bouts with some of the most prominent local and international fighters participating. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Fans can watch BKFC 46 live stream on FITE. In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.

In the main event, Rico Franco (8-2) of Grimsby, Lincolnshire takes on American Kaleb Harris (6-4) of Lake, Mississippi. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight.

Get BKFC 46: Franco vs Harris full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

BKFC 46 fight card

Main card

Rico Franco vs. Kaleb Harris

Robert Barry vs. Ben Bonner

Lewis Keen vs. Zdenek Pernica

Matty Hill vs. Dawid Oskar

Paul Cook vs. Aaron Foster

Bart Krol vs. Goscha

Morgan Starkey vs. Patryk Sagan

Robbie Brown vs. Ben Hatchett

Prelims