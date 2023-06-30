Subscribe
HomeMMA

Bubba Jenkins vs Jesus Pinedo tops PFL 7 – 2023 Playoffs in San Antonio on Aug 4 – Tickets

2023 PFL Playoffs

MMANews
Newswire
Bubba Jenkins vs Jesus Pinedo tops PFL 7 - 2023 Playoffs fight card in San Antonio, tickets on sale
Bubba Jenkins | PFL

Professional Fighters League returns to Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Friday, August 4 with PFL 7 topped by 2023 PFL Playoff matchups. The fight card airs live on ESPN+ featuring the semi-final bouts in the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

In the main event, top-seeded featherweight Bubba Jenkins (21-6) of the United States goes up against Jesus Pinedo (21-6-1) of Peru. In the co-main event, Josh Silveira (11-1) and Ty Flores (13-4) square off in an all-American clash at light heavyweight.

Also at featherweight, undefeated Gabriel Braga (11-0) of Brazil takes on unbeaten 2021 PFL featherweight champion Movlid Khaybulaev (21-0). Rounding out the Playoff matchups, Marthin Hamlet (12-4) of Norway and Impa Kasanganay (13-3) of the United States duel at light heavyweight.

“We are excited to kick off the 2023 PFL Playoffs in San Antonio at the Boeing Center at Tech Port,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo. “This is what that the PFL athletes have worked for all season, a Playoff opportunity and the chance to advance to the PFL World Championship.”

PFL 7 – 2023 Playoffs tickets

PFL 7 – 2023 Playoffs tickets to witness all the action at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Friday, August 4 are on sale.

PFL 7 – 2023 Playoffs tickets can be purchased through StubHub and TicketNetwork.

PFL 7 – 2023 Playoffs fight card

The current PFL 7 – 2023 Playoffs fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo
  • Josh Silveira vs. Ty Flores
  • Gabriel Braga vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
  • Marthin Hamlet vs. Impa Kasanganay
  • Elvin Espinoza vs. Keoni Diggs

Preliminary card

  • Thad Jean vs. Ali Omar
  • Desiree Yanez vs. Lisa Mauldin
  • Satoshi Ishii vs. Danilo Marques
  • Chelsea Hackett vs. Ky Bennett
  • Billy Elekana vs. Chuck Campbell

In Australia, PFL 7 – 2023 Playoffs airs on Saturday, August 5 live on Stan Sport.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Live Sports - CBS Sports streaming on Paramount+
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.