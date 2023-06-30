Professional Fighters League returns to Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Friday, August 4 with PFL 7 topped by 2023 PFL Playoff matchups. The fight card airs live on ESPN+ featuring the semi-final bouts in the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

In the main event, top-seeded featherweight Bubba Jenkins (21-6) of the United States goes up against Jesus Pinedo (21-6-1) of Peru. In the co-main event, Josh Silveira (11-1) and Ty Flores (13-4) square off in an all-American clash at light heavyweight.

Also at featherweight, undefeated Gabriel Braga (11-0) of Brazil takes on unbeaten 2021 PFL featherweight champion Movlid Khaybulaev (21-0). Rounding out the Playoff matchups, Marthin Hamlet (12-4) of Norway and Impa Kasanganay (13-3) of the United States duel at light heavyweight.

“We are excited to kick off the 2023 PFL Playoffs in San Antonio at the Boeing Center at Tech Port,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo. “This is what that the PFL athletes have worked for all season, a Playoff opportunity and the chance to advance to the PFL World Championship.”

PFL 7 – 2023 Playoffs fight card

The current PFL 7 – 2023 Playoffs fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo

Josh Silveira vs. Ty Flores

Gabriel Braga vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Marthin Hamlet vs. Impa Kasanganay

Elvin Espinoza vs. Keoni Diggs

Preliminary card

Thad Jean vs. Ali Omar

Desiree Yanez vs. Lisa Mauldin

Satoshi Ishii vs. Danilo Marques

Chelsea Hackett vs. Ky Bennett

Billy Elekana vs. Chuck Campbell

In Australia, PFL 7 – 2023 Playoffs airs on Saturday, August 5 live on Stan Sport.