Dalton Smith and Sam Maxwell battle it out Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, July 1. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live stream on DAZN. Ahead of the event, the fighters hosted the final pre-fight press conference, previewed their clash and came face to face.

‘If you can’t land then your power is a bit useless’

Sheffield’s 26-year-old Dalton Smith (14-0, 10 KOs) brings to the ring his British super lightweight belt. Going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd he is making the third defense of his title.

“My previous fights, obviously I always train hard, I’m a true professional but believe me I’m not underestimating Sam one bit,” Smith said. “I’ve wanted this fight for a long time and that’s what it’s brought the best out in me. Physically it’s the best shape I’ve been in. It’s the best camp I’ve had. This fight means a lot to me – I want that British title for keeps.”

“I don’t feel like there’s any pressure on me – I never put pressure on myself. I’m boxing for myself, that’s it. When boxing is all said and done, it’s what I’ve achieved for myself.”

“This is a big fight for me. I want that British title for keeps. It’s going to be a special performance on Saturday.”

“Sam is a good fighter. It’s levels, and I believe that’s what is going to show on Saturday night. If you can’t land then your power is a bit useless. I’m not underestimating Sam – this is a big opportunity for him.”

“Where does Sam go after this? He needs to win this fight. This fight has brought the best out of me.”

Dalton Smith and Sam Maxwell go face to face at the press conference ahead of their bout Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on July 1, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

‘I hit hard enough to hurt anyone’

London-born, Liverpool-based 34-year-old Commonwealth titleholder Sam Maxwell (17-1, 11 KOs) is looking for his second win in a row and reclaim the strap he held in August 2021.

“I’ve enjoyed fight week so far,” Maxwell said. It’s been a busy one but I’m really enjoying it. I’m enjoying my whole boxing the last year that I’ve been with Paul Edwards. I’m enjoying it more than I’ve ever enjoyed it. It’s going to bring the best out of me.”

“I feel like I hit hard enough to hurt anyone in the division. That’s what’s going to happen on Saturday if I land clean. I know I can hurt Dalton. The vibe I’m getting from his camp is that he’s looking to walk through me and smash me up. It’s going to be an exciting fight.”

“Eddie has got all of the top 140lbs – it’s a great division to be part of. Beat Dalton on Saturday and I’ll put my name into the hat for some massive fights in the division. I feel like I’ve been underestimated by everyone. It’s about me going in there on Saturday and showing everyone how good I am.”

In Australia, Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell airs live on Sunday, July 2 on Fox Sports.