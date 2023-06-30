Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell weigh-in results

Smith vs Maxwell at Utilita Arena Sheffield

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Dalton Smith (14-0, 10 KOs) and Sam Maxwell (17-1, 11 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, July 1. The contest features British super lightweight champion and hometown favorite up against London-born, Liverpool-based Commonwealth titleholder. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2 on Fox Sports.

In the co-main event, Pat McCormack (4-0, 3 KOs) of Sunderland, Tyne and Wear faces Tony Dixon (14-4, 4 KOs) of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The pair squares off for the WBA Continental super welterweight title. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Also on the card, Hopey Price (10-0, 3 KOs) takes on James Beech Jnr (15-4, 2 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the WBA Continental featherweight strap. As well, Junaid Bostan (5-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Ryan Amos (10-0-1, 1 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Beatriz Ferreira (2-0, 1 KOs) meets Karla Ramos Zamora (10-9-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Get Smith vs Maxwell full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Smith vs Maxwell fight card

  • Dalton Smith vs. Sam Maxwell, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Smith’s British and Maxwell’s Commonwealth super lightweight titles
  • Pat McCormack vs. Tony Dixon, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Continental super welterweight title
  • Hopey Price vs. James Beech Jnr, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBA Continental featherweight title
  • Junaid Bostan vs. Ryan Amos, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Beatriz Ferreira vs. Karla Ramos Zamora, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Nico Leivars vs. Alberto Motos, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Cory O’Regan vs. Jordan Ellison, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Lewis Sylvester vs. Adam Cope, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant British title

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Live Sports - CBS Sports streaming on Paramount+
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.