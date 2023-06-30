Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell weigh-in results

Dalton Smith (14-0, 10 KOs) and Sam Maxwell (17-1, 11 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, July 1. The contest features British super lightweight champion and hometown favorite up against London-born, Liverpool-based Commonwealth titleholder. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2 on Fox Sports.

In the co-main event, Pat McCormack (4-0, 3 KOs) of Sunderland, Tyne and Wear faces Tony Dixon (14-4, 4 KOs) of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The pair squares off for the WBA Continental super welterweight title. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Also on the card, Hopey Price (10-0, 3 KOs) takes on James Beech Jnr (15-4, 2 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the WBA Continental featherweight strap. As well, Junaid Bostan (5-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Ryan Amos (10-0-1, 1 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Beatriz Ferreira (2-0, 1 KOs) meets Karla Ramos Zamora (10-9-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Get Smith vs Maxwell full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Smith vs Maxwell fight card