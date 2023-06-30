Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall weigh-in results

Franchon Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KOs) and Savannah Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) square off live on ESPN+ from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 1. The contest features American undisputed super middleweight champion of Virginia Beach, VA defending her title against British former WBO middleweight world champion of Hartlepool. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.

In the ten-round co-main event, unified junior middleweight world champion Natasha Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KOs) faces former two-time title challenger Kandi Wyatt (11-4, 3 KOs). The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF welterweight belt.

Also on the card, Ben Whittaker (3-0, 2 KOs) takes on Vladimir Belujsky (13-6-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Zak Chelli (13-1-1, 6 KOs) faces Mark Jeffers (15-0, 4 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

Get Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall fight card