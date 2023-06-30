Jared Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) makes his homecoming main event debut on Saturday, July 1, when he faces Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Two days ahead of their 10-round heavyweight bout, undefeated knockout artist and former world champion of St. Louis, Missouri hosted the final pre-fight press conference, previewed their clash and went face to face.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+.

Also partaking in the press conference were Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (16-0, 15 KOs) and Raphael Akpejiori (15-0, 14 KOs) of Nigeria, who meet in the 10-round heavyweight co-main event. Plus, Abdullah Mason (8-0, 7 KOs), who takes on Alex de Oliveira (20-4, 14 KOs) in a six-round lightweight special feature just before the main event.

As well, DeAndre Ware (15-4-2, 9 KOs), who returns to the ring against Decarlo Perez (19-8-1, 6 KOs) in a six-round super middleweight bout on the undercard, and Tyler McCreary (17-2-1, 8 KOs), who takes on veteran Deivi Julio (26-13, 16 KOs) in a six-round junior lightweight battle also on the undercard.

In addition, Tiger Johnson (8-0, 5 KOs), who meets Jonathan Montrel (15-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight bout, and Dante Benjamin Jr. (6-0, 4 KOs), who duels Mirady Zola (4-2, 1 KO) in a six-round light heavyweight clash. Rounding up the action, Husam Al Mashhadi (6-0, 5 KOs), who squares off against Rance Ward (7-5-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round undercard bout at junior middleweight.

Here is what the participants had to say:

Jared Anderson

“This is super special. I’m super excited. I’m the talk of the town. It’s a new feeling. I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to embrace it. I’m happy to be an inspiration for the kids.”

“I come prepared for anything and everything. Luckily, he is still a southpaw. I think that was the biggest reason that we chose him after the change. He’s also a bigger name. He is a former world champion. He has fought a few world titleholders as well.”

Jared Anderson at the press conference ahead of his bout against Charles Martin at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I’m prepared for everything. It didn’t throw a monkey wrench in the plan, but it definitely made us go back to the drawing board, look at the tapes, and come back with a plan.”

“My toughest fight outside the ring is life because it throws curveballs at you that you just don’t expect sometimes. I think I’ve been through a lot in my 23 years, and I think I’ve handled it well.”

Charles Martin

“I was happy when I got the call. I had been putting in a lot of work, so I was happy that the hard work was finally paying off. I’ve dedicated myself fully. I leave no stones unturned. You can’t do that in this game.”

Charles Martin at the press conference ahead of his bout against Jared Anderson at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Jared Anderson and Charles Martin go face to face at the press conference ahead of their bout at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“Surprisingly, I won my national championship here in Toledo, Ohio before I turned professional. So, I’m kind of just coming back and reliving the experience. It’s a good thing.”

“I’m up for the challenge. He’s a big, strong, young lion. And I’m here.”

Arslanbek Makhmudov

“Camp was good. Everything was great. I just can’t wait for it to be Saturday so I can perform. Montreal has been good for me. It’s a comfortable place for my family, and it’s comfortable for my training.”

Arslanbek Makhmudov and Raphael Akpejiori at the press conference ahead of their bout at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I came here to compete against the best and become the champion of the world. That’s my goal, my target and my dream. That’s why I started boxing when I was nine years old. I have a lot of experience as an amateur and that helps me as a professional.”

Raphael Akpejiori

“I came here on a basketball scholarship from Nigeria. I was one of those kids who did everything they could to make life better for myself and my family. I played basketball for four years, and I played football until grad school. I got my master’s degree. I was picked up by the Miami Dolphins. I didn’t make the final cut, so I started boxing. And then I fell in love with the sport.”

“I met up with very good people. They say that every time a student wants to learn, a teacher magically appears. My coach is the ‘Road Warrior’ himself, Glen Johnson, and he took me to another level. All my coaches have helped take me to another level, and I’m excited to be here.”

Arslanbek Makhmudov and Raphael Akpejiori go face to face at the press conference ahead of their bout at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“This is the best guy I will have faced. But to be a champion, you have to go through some fire. And I have put myself in line to go through that fire. All I have to do is listen to the ‘Road Warrior’ and do everything we’ve done in camp.”

Tiger Johnson

“I’m really excited. Everyone’s about to see what Ohio is made of. For as long as boxing has been around, Ohio has always had legends. So, we’re about to put on a show. In every camp, we always go back to the fundamentals. Everyone will see my improvement on Saturday night.”

L-R:

Dante Benjamin Jr.

“I love training. It’s like a family at the gym. I have a lot of fun. This past camp has been fun because my friends have been training with me. They push me. So, it feels good.”

Fighters at the press conference ahead of their respective bouts at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Dante Benjamin Jr, Jared Anderson, Tiger Johnson and Abdullah Mason at the press conference ahead of their bouts at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Abdullah Mason

“My family keeps me focused inside the gym. We all share the same goal, which is to become a world champion. So, we’ll keep working towards that, and eventually it’s going to come.”

Jahi Tucker

“Saturday night will be the same old story: domination. In my last fight [against Nikoloz Sekhniashvili], I wanted to show everything I’ve learned. It helped me get to that level. That last fight just added on to the experience that I’m going to take to championship fights.”

DeAndre Ware

“It’s been my dream to fight at the Huntington Center. Jared made this possible, and I’m just looking forward to it. We’re going to display our talent for the city.”

Undercard fighters at the press conference ahead of their respective bouts at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Husam Al Mashhadi

“This means a lot to my family. Everybody at home is really excited for me. I’m very excited. Toledo is like my backyard, so I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans come out from Michigan.”

Tyler McCreary

“It feels good to be here. I’ve been working really hard. I appreciate Jared for coming back home. It’s a good feeling to be back in action.”

In the UK and Australia, Anderson vs Martin airs live on Sunday, July 2.