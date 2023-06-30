Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin weigh-in results

Jared Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) and Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1. The contest features undefeated hometown favorite making his main event debut against former world champion of St. Louis, Missouri. The heavyweight bout is scheduled for ten rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Montreal, Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (16-0, 15 KOs) faces undefeated Raphael Akpejiori (15-0, 14 KOs) of Miami, Florida by way of Lagos, Nigeria. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at heavyweight.

Also on the card, Abdullah Mason (8-0, 7 KOs) meets Alex de Oliveira (20-4, 14 KOs) in a six-round lightweight bout, contested just before the main event. Plus, Tiger Johnson (8-0, 5 KOs) faces Jonathan Montrel (15-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Get Anderson vs Martin full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Anderson vs Martin fight card

Main card

Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Alex de Oliveira, 6 rounds, lightweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard