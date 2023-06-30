Subscribe
Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin weigh-in results

Jared Anderson makes homecoming debut against former world champion Charles Martin

Jared Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) and Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1. The contest features undefeated hometown favorite making his main event debut against former world champion of St. Louis, Missouri. The heavyweight bout is scheduled for ten rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Montreal, Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (16-0, 15 KOs) faces undefeated Raphael Akpejiori (15-0, 14 KOs) of Miami, Florida by way of Lagos, Nigeria. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at heavyweight.

Also on the card, Abdullah Mason (8-0, 7 KOs) meets Alex de Oliveira (20-4, 14 KOs) in a six-round lightweight bout, contested just before the main event. Plus, Tiger Johnson (8-0, 5 KOs) faces Jonathan Montrel (15-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Get Anderson vs Martin full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Anderson vs Martin fight card

Main card

  • Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Alex de Oliveira, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

  • Tiger Johnson vs. Jonathan Montrel, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Dante Benjamin vs. Mirady Lubanzadio Zola, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • DeAndre Ware vs. Decarlo Perez, 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Husam Al Mashhadi vs. Rance Ward, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Tyler McCreary vs. Deivi Julio, 6 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Jahi Tucker vs. Nicklaus Flaz, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

