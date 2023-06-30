ShoBox: The New Generation returns to Pennsylvania on Friday, August 4 with the tree-fight card taking place at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA. The main event pits hard-hitting prospect and amateur standout Jordan White (14-1, 10 KOs) against undefeated ex-Navy man Eridson Garcia (17-0, 11 KOs). The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds super featherweight bout live on Showtime.

The tripleheader includes fighters with a combined record of 75-2-2 and 49 knockouts all stepping up and trying to come into their own as top prospects. Philadelphia’s undefeated prospect Paul Kroll (10-0-1, 6 KOs) faces fellow ShoBox alum Guido Schramm (16-1-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina in the eight-round super welterweight co-feature. The telecast opener pits two up-and-coming unbeaten Pennsylvania fighters with Reading’s Julian Gonzalez (10-0-1, 9 KOs) and Pittsburgh’s Johnny Spell (8-0, 4 KOs) facing off in an eight-round super featherweight battle. White and Gonzalez are also ShoBox returnees.

It’s the second time that ShoBox travels to Wind Creek Event Center this year under promoter Marshall Kauffman’s King’s Promotions.

“ShoBox is a developmental series that prides itself on uncovering today’s top prospects who are looking to become tomorrow’s world champions,” said Gordon Hall, executive producer for ShoBox: The New Generation. “The August 4th card includes four returning fighters who we feel are all worth a second look. The ceiling is high for these young and talented fighters trying to raise their profiles on ShoBox. Credit to the returning fighters for continuing to seek out the toughest challenges and good luck to the fighters experiencing ShoBox for the first time.”

Jordan White vs Eridson Garcia

The Washington, D.C. native White, 25, was a former No. 1-ranked amateur, amassing a 145-16 record with wins over contenders Brandun Lee and Vergil Ortiz, Jr. He was teammates with future world champions Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson on the Junior National travel squad, competing in the Junior World Championships in Kiev, Ukraine in 2013. White turned professional at 18, winning his first four bouts, three by knockout before losing a decision to fellow undefeated foe Adam Lopez. White has since bounced back by winning 10 fights in a row, including a seventh-round TKO over previously unbeaten prospect Ronaldo Solis and an impressive sixth-round TKO over previously undefeated Misael Lopez (11-1, 5 KOs) in his ShoBox debut in March of 2021.

“This is my time, but Garcia is coming into our territory,” White said. “He is another in front of me on the way to where I need to be. A win over Garcia gets me ranked high in the WBC and another big opportunity on Showtime to be able to showcase all my skills. I will show the world what they have been missing.”

The Dominican Republic native Garcia started boxing at 14 and is a former highly decorated amateur. Currently living and training in Houston, the southpaw Garcia, 29, has sparred with former Olympian and unified champion Stevenson and up-and-coming ShoBox alum Giovanni Marquez. Garcia was 270-30 and won multiple medals in national events in the early 2010s in the amateurs. From 2012-2017, Garcia served in the Dominican Republic Navy and won two second-place medals in the Military Games. He turned professional in 2017 and came to the United States in 2020 after seven pro bouts. Garcia won a 10-round unanimous decision over Armando Frausto two years ago to capture the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Super Featherweight Championship.

“I feel great about this fight on August 4,” Garcia said. “I have been watching videos on White, and he looks like a good fighter. I feel extremely grateful, happy and excited about fighting on Showtime. This is the biggest fight of my career. This is a stepping-stone to enhance my career, and it’s a great opportunity to show everybody what a great fighter I am.”

Paul Kroll vs Guido Emmanuel Schramm

Representing the fighting city of Philadelphia, Kroll is a five-year pro who already owns impressive wins over highly regarded ShoBox alum Shinard Bunch and previously undefeated Philadelphian southpaw Mark Dawson. In his ShoBox debut in February of 2022, Kroll and Marquis Taylor fought to a spirited split draw. Kroll also owns a 10-round victory over Lucas Santamaria as he overcame a knockdown in the second round to earn the unanimous decision. A highly touted amateur with a record of 123-17, Kroll won the U.S. Olympic Boxing Trials in 2015 and has sparred with standout former champions Julian Williams, Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia.

“It’s another good opportunity for me fighting on ShoBox,” Kroll said. “This time I will capitalize on it and look like I am supposed to. This is an opportunity to get bigger and better fights. I love fighting close to home and in front of my family, fans and friends. I get a lot of love from the people that want to see me win. I am looking to win a world title in under 15 fights and become unified in about 20-25 fights.”

The 27-year-old Schramm (16-1-1, 9 KOs) is promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz’s Sampson Boxing. Known as a pressure fighter who comes forward, Schramm started boxing late at 17 and finished his amateur career with a record of 45-4 and won six amateur titles in Argentina. For the past three years, Schramm has trained in Los Angeles under Lionel Lara, and previously trained alongside former world champion Brian Castaño. In his last fight on ShoBox in April, Schramm won a majority decision over previously unbeaten Jahyae Brown (13-1, 9 KOs) coming on strong in the later stages of the fight with his aggressive style.

“I am working hard on a daily basis for this fight on August 4, and hopefully I will get the victory and impress the viewers at home and fans in attendance,” Schramm said. “Being on ShoBox, I want to show the world what I have. I have a lot to prove still, and I want to show why I’m going to be the next Argentinian world champion.”

Julian Gonzalez vs Johnny Spell

Gonzalez, from Reading, Pa., just over 40 miles from Bethlehem, will feel right at home on August 4. The 21-year-old has fought three times already at Wind Creek Event Center in his young career, scoring first and second-round stoppages before a fourth-round TKO in his ShoBox debut against Rosalindo Morales, his toughest opponent to date, in January. Gonzalez showed his power punch early dropping Morales in the first round and halting him with a stiff right hand to all but end the contest in the opening seconds of the fourth round. Gonzalez fought five times in 2021, the year he turned pro. The lone blemish on Gonzalez’s record is a six-round draw against Cuban prospect Ivan Jimenez. Going by the ring moniker “Gifted,” Gonzalez has sparred with Philadelphia’s unified 122-pound world champion Stephen Fulton Jr.

“We are back on Showtime and back on the big stage,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t know much about Spell. I know he is an undefeated fighter and now I have to take another undefeated guy from Pittsburgh out. My profile went up with a knockout on ShoBox but that does not go to my head – that can mess with you. This is just another person that is in my way.”

The unbeaten 27-year-old Spell from Pittsburgh is trained by his father Johnny Spell, Jr., a former professional fighter. Spell has been a regular in camp with multiple world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and has sparred with world-ranked super bantamweight (WBA No. 5) Oleh Dovhun. He last fought in March when he decisioned Antonio Dunton El Jr. at Wind Creek Events Center over six rounds.

“I am ready for this and know it’s a big fight with another good fighter,” Spell said. “This will show who is built for the next level. The story line is that I am the underdog. This is my first TV fight and I am excited. I have seen him fight two times. He fought my friend from my city of Pittsburgh [Rosalindo Morales] and I feel like he is a good fighter who I have seen make a couple mistakes that I know I can capitalize on. Fighting on ShoBox is a big opportunity for my city, as not many from Pittsburgh have fought on Showtime. A win will put my career on the next level.”

White vs Garcia fight card

Jordan White vs. Eridson Garcia, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Paul Kroll vs. Guido Emmanuel Schramm, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Julian Gonzalez vs. Johnny Spell, 8 rounds, super featherweight

In the UK and Australia, Jordan White vs Eridson Garcia airs live on Saturday, August 5.