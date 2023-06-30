Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 76 weigh-in results, Strickland vs Magomedov

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov

MMANewsUFC
Newswire
Sean Strickland weigh-in
Sean Strickland | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 1. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland (26-5) takes on Abus Magomedov (25-4-1) in a five-round middleweight bout.

In the co-main event, No. 12-ranked Damir Ismagulov (24-2) goes up against No. 15-ranked Grant Dawson (19-1-1) at lightweight.

Get UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.

UFC Vegas 76 fight card

Main card

  • Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
  • Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson
  • Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales
  • Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Preliminary card

  • Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
  • Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson
  • Yana Santos vs. Karol Rosa
  • Guram Kutateladze vs. Elves Brenner
  • Ivana Petrovic vs. Luana Carolina
  • Alexander Romanov vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Live Sports - CBS Sports streaming on Paramount+
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.