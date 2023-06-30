UFC Vegas 76 weigh-in results, Strickland vs Magomedov

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 1. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland (26-5) takes on Abus Magomedov (25-4-1) in a five-round middleweight bout.
In the co-main event, No. 12-ranked Damir Ismagulov (24-2) goes up against No. 15-ranked Grant Dawson (19-1-1) at lightweight.
Get UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.
UFC Vegas 76 fight card
Main card
- Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
- Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson
- Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales
- Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Preliminary card
- Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
- Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson
- Yana Santos vs. Karol Rosa
- Guram Kutateladze vs. Elves Brenner
- Ivana Petrovic vs. Luana Carolina
- Alexander Romanov vs. Blagoy Ivanov