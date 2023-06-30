UFC Vegas 76 weigh-in results, Strickland vs Magomedov

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 1. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland (26-5) takes on Abus Magomedov (25-4-1) in a five-round middleweight bout.

In the co-main event, No. 12-ranked Damir Ismagulov (24-2) goes up against No. 15-ranked Grant Dawson (19-1-1) at lightweight.

Get UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.

UFC Vegas 76 fight card

Main card

Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson

Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales

Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto

Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Preliminary card