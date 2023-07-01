BKFC 46 Newcastle airs live stream from Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle upon Tyne, England on Saturday, July 1. In the main event, British welterweight Rico Franco (8-2) of Grimsby, Lincolnshire goes up against No. 3-ranked Kaleb Harris (6-4) of Lake, Mississippi, USA.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.

In the welterweight co-main event, Robert Barry makes his bare knuckle boxing debut against Ben Bonner (1-0). Also on the card a lightweight bout between Lewis Keen (1-0) of the United Kingdom and the promotional debutant Zdenek Pernica of Czech Republic.

Among other bouts, Matty Hill makes his BKFC debut against David Oskar (1-0). As well, Paul Cook and Aaron Foster make their promotional debut at welterweight. Plus, Bartlomiej Krol (1-0) of Poland meets Sebastian Krautwald at light heavyweight.

Also on the card three featherweight bouts, as Morgan Starkey (1-1) takes on BKFC newcomer Patryk Sagan, Robbie Brown and Ben Hatchett makes their BKFC debut, and Gary Fox (0-1) battles Hayden Sherriff. In addition, Arron Blakey (1-0) faces Krystian Nadolski at middleweight and Karl Thompson duels Dustin Rabiega at cruiserweight.

How to watch BKFC 46: Franco vs Harris

UK and USA

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, July 1

Time: 8 pm BST / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, July 2

Time: 5 am AEST

Prelims: 4 am AEST

BKFC 46 fight card

Get BKFC 46: Franco vs Harris full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Rico Franco vs. Kaleb Harris

Robert Barry vs. Ben Bonner

Lewis Keen vs. Zdenek Pernica

Matty Hill vs. Dawid Oskar

Paul Cook vs. Aaron Foster

Bartlomiej Krol vs. Sebastian Krautwald

Gary Fox vs. Hayden Sherriff

Morgan Starkey vs. Patryk Sagan

Prelims