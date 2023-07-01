Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC 46 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Franco vs Harris

BKFC 46 Newcastle: Franco vs Harris

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
Newswire

BKFC 46 Newcastle airs live stream from Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle upon Tyne, England on Saturday, July 1. In the main event, British welterweight Rico Franco (8-2) of Grimsby, Lincolnshire goes up against No. 3-ranked Kaleb Harris (6-4) of Lake, Mississippi, USA.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.

In the welterweight co-main event, Robert Barry makes his bare knuckle boxing debut against Ben Bonner (1-0). Also on the card a lightweight bout between Lewis Keen (1-0) of the United Kingdom and the promotional debutant Zdenek Pernica of Czech Republic.

Among other bouts, Matty Hill makes his BKFC debut against David Oskar (1-0). As well, Paul Cook and Aaron Foster make their promotional debut at welterweight. Plus, Bartlomiej Krol (1-0) of Poland meets Sebastian Krautwald at light heavyweight.

Also on the card three featherweight bouts, as Morgan Starkey (1-1) takes on BKFC newcomer Patryk Sagan, Robbie Brown and Ben Hatchett makes their BKFC debut, and Gary Fox (0-1) battles Hayden Sherriff. In addition, Arron Blakey (1-0) faces Krystian Nadolski at middleweight and Karl Thompson duels Dustin Rabiega at cruiserweight.

How to watch BKFC 46: Franco vs Harris

UK and USA

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, July 1
Time: 8 pm BST / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, July 2
Time: 5 am AEST
Prelims: 4 am AEST

Watch with FITE+

BKFC 46 fight card

Get BKFC 46: Franco vs Harris full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Rico Franco vs. Kaleb Harris
  • Robert Barry vs. Ben Bonner
  • Lewis Keen vs. Zdenek Pernica
  • Matty Hill vs. Dawid Oskar
  • Paul Cook vs. Aaron Foster
  • Bartlomiej Krol vs. Sebastian Krautwald
  • Gary Fox vs. Hayden Sherriff
  • Morgan Starkey vs. Patryk Sagan

Prelims

  • Robbie Brown vs. Ben Hatchett
  • Arron Blakey vs. Krystian Nadolski
  • Karl Thompson vs. Dustin Rabiega

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Who you got? Zuckerberg vs. Musk
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.