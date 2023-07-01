BKFC 46 Newcastle airs live stream from Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle upon Tyne, England on Saturday, July 1. In the main event, British welterweight Rico Franco (8-2) of Grimsby, Lincolnshire goes up against No. 3-ranked Kaleb Harris (6-4) of Lake, Mississippi, USA.
In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, July 2.
In the welterweight co-main event, Robert Barry makes his bare knuckle boxing debut against Ben Bonner (1-0). Also on the card a lightweight bout between Lewis Keen (1-0) of the United Kingdom and the promotional debutant Zdenek Pernica of Czech Republic.
Among other bouts, Matty Hill makes his BKFC debut against David Oskar (1-0). As well, Paul Cook and Aaron Foster make their promotional debut at welterweight. Plus, Bartlomiej Krol (1-0) of Poland meets Sebastian Krautwald at light heavyweight.
Also on the card three featherweight bouts, as Morgan Starkey (1-1) takes on BKFC newcomer Patryk Sagan, Robbie Brown and Ben Hatchett makes their BKFC debut, and Gary Fox (0-1) battles Hayden Sherriff. In addition, Arron Blakey (1-0) faces Krystian Nadolski at middleweight and Karl Thompson duels Dustin Rabiega at cruiserweight.
How to watch BKFC 46: Franco vs Harris
UK and USA
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, July 1
Time: 8 pm BST / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, July 2
Time: 5 am AEST
Prelims: 4 am AEST
BKFC 46 fight card
Get BKFC 46: Franco vs Harris full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Rico Franco vs. Kaleb Harris
- Robert Barry vs. Ben Bonner
- Lewis Keen vs. Zdenek Pernica
- Matty Hill vs. Dawid Oskar
- Paul Cook vs. Aaron Foster
- Bartlomiej Krol vs. Sebastian Krautwald
- Gary Fox vs. Hayden Sherriff
- Morgan Starkey vs. Patryk Sagan
Prelims
- Robbie Brown vs. Ben Hatchett
- Arron Blakey vs. Krystian Nadolski
- Karl Thompson vs. Dustin Rabiega