Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Crews-Dezurn defends undisputed crown against former champion Marshall in Manchester, England

Stream Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall live results from Manchester
Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Savannah Marshall come at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Savannah Marshall battle it out in the main event live stream from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 1. The contest pits American undisputed super middleweight champion of Virginia Beach, VA against British former WBO middleweight world champion of Hartlepool. The championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, July 2.

36-year-old Franchon Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KOs, 1 NC) makes the first defense of her title, after she collected all four major belts by unanimous decision against Elin Cederroos in April 2022 in New York. 32-year-old two-time Olympian Savannah Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) makes her second attempt to land the undisputed crown, after she suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Claressa Shields in their middleweight clash in October 2022 in London.

In the co-main event, Liverpool’s unified junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KOs) squares off against former two-time title challenger Kandi Wyatt (11-4, 3 KOs) of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF welterweight world title.

Among Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall undercard bouts, British Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker (3-0, 2 KOs) and Vladimir Belujsky (13-6-1, 9 KOs) of Slovakia meet in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Zak Chelli (13-1-1, 6 KOs) and Mark Jeffers (15-0, 4 KOs) duel in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Callum Simpson (11-0, 9 KOs) and Boris Crighton (11-3, 7 KOs) go head to head in a 10-rounder also at super middleweight.

How to watch Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Saturday, July 1
Time: 7 pm BST

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, July 1
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, July 2
Time: 4 am AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall from practically anywhere.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall fight card

Get Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Crews-Dezurn’s undisputed super middleweight title
  • Natasha Jonas vs. Kandi Wyatt, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant IBF welterweight title
  • Ben Whittaker vs. Vladimir Belujsky, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Zak Chelli vs. Mark Jeffers, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Callum Simpson vs. Boris Crighton, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • April Hunter vs. Kirstie Bavington, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall results

