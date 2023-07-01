Canelo Alvarez to face Jermell Charlo on Sep 30 in Las Vegas

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has his next fight date, location and opponent announced for Saturday, September 30 in Las Vegas, where he faces Jermell Charlo. The contest pits undisputed super middleweight champion against undisputed super welterweight champion. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout with the 168-pound title on the line.

The venue accommodating the event, as well as Canelo vs Charlo ticket information, is expected to be formally announced shortly.

The announcement follows Canelo’s recent signing with Premier Boxing Champions. The fight is expected to air live on Showtime PPV in the United States.

In his previous bout in May in Zapopan, Mexico, Saul Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) defeated John Ryder by unanimous decision and made the second successful defense of his title. The fight against Charlo marks Canelo’s return to Las Vegas, where he defeated his old rival Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy fight at T-Mobile Arena in September 2022. With the win, the 32-year-old future hall of famer rebounded from the defeat by UD against Dmitry Bivol in his bid to become a two-time light heavyweight champion in May the same year at the same venue.

Canelo vs Charlo

Canelo was initially expected to face Jermell Charlo’s twin brother – undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs). The latter hasn’t fought since June 2021 when he defeated Juan Macias Montiel by unanimous decision. According to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, the 33-year-old hasn’t been active due to mental health.

Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) last fought in May 2022 when he stopped Brian Castano in the tenth round of their rematch and retained his 154-pound title. He was lined up to defend his title against undefeated Australian Tim Tszyu in January, but the bout fell off after the champion was forced to withdraw due to hand injury suffered at training.

Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) instead fought in March and stopped former world champion and Jermell Charlo’s old foe Tony Harrison in the ninth round and landed the interim WBO light middleweight belt. In June the 28-year-old son of hall of famer Kostya Tszyu eliminated Carlos Ocampo in less than a round and once again called for the fight with Charlo.

The date when Canelo vs Charlo airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 1. Live stream is expected on Kayo.