Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell prelims

Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell free prelims air live from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, July 1, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, Beatriz Ferreira (2-0, 1 KOs) of Salvador, Brazil faces Karla Ramos Zamora (10-9-1, 3 KOs) of Venustiano Carranza, Mexico in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. As well, Nico Leivars (3-0-1) of Mansfield, Nottinghamshire goes up against Alberto Motos (4-0) of Comunidad de Madrid, Spain in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Cory O’Regan (9-0, 1 KOs) of Dewsbury, Yorkshire meets Jordan Ellison (14-48, 3 KOs) of Sunderland, Tyne and Wear in a six-rounder at lightweight.

In the twelve-round main event, British super lightweight champion and hometown favorite Dalton Smith (14-0, 10 KOs) takes on London-born, Liverpool-based Commonwealth titleholder Sam Maxwell (17-1, 11 KOs).

In the ten-round co-main event, Pat McCormack (4-0, 3 KOs) of Sunderland, Tyne and Wear battles it out against Tony Dixon (14-4, 4 KOs) of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales for the WBA Continental super welterweight title.

In Australia, Smith vs Maxwell airs live on Sunday, July 2.