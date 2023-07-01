Dalton Smith and Sam Maxwell square off in the main event live stream from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, July 1. The contest pits local British super lightweight champion against London-born, Liverpool-based Commonwealth titleholder. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, July 2.

Going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, undefeated 26-year-old Dalton Smith (14-0, 10 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt. Hackney, London-born 34-year-old former champion Sam Maxwell (17-1, 11 KOs) is looking for his second win in a row and reclaim the belt.

The co-main event features Pat McCormack (4-0, 3 KOs) of Sunderland, Tyne and Wear up against Tony Dixon (14-4, 4 KOs) of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The pair battles it out for the WBA Continental super welterweight strap. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Smith vs Maxwell undercard bouts, Hopey Price (10-0, 3 KOs) of Leeds, Yorkshire and James Beech Jnr (15-4, 2 KOs) of Walsall, West Midlands meet in the scheduled for 10 rounds WBA Continental featherweight championship. As well, Junaid Bostan (5-0, 5 KOs) of Rotherham, Yorkshire and Ryan Amos (10-0-1, 1 KOs) of Nottingham, Nottinghamshire duel in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Lewis Sylvester (11-0, 3 KOs) of Hull, Yorkshire and Adam Cope (7-0, 1 KOs) of Hartlepool, County Durham clash in a ten-rounder for the vacant British lightweight belt.

How to watch Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, July 1

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 5 pm BST / 12 pm ET / 9 am

Australia

Broadcast: Fox Sports 506

Date: Sunday, July 2

Time: 4 am AEST

Prelims: 2 am AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Smith vs Maxwell from practically anywhere.

Smith vs Maxwell fight card

Get Smith vs Maxwell full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Dalton Smith vs. Sam Maxwell, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Smith’s British and Maxwell’s Commonwealth super lightweight titles

Pat McCormack vs. Tony Dixon, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Continental super welterweight title

Hopey Price vs. James Beech Jnr, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBA Continental featherweight title

Junaid Bostan vs. Ryan Amos, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Lewis Sylvester vs. Adam Cope, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant British title

Preliminary card

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Karla Ramos Zamora, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Nico Leivars vs. Alberto Motos, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Cory O’Regan vs. Jordan Ellison, 6 rounds, lightweight

Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell results