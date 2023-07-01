Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Smith vs Maxwell results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Smith vs Maxwell at Utilita Arena Sheffield

BoxingNewsResults
Newswire
Stream Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell live results from Sheffield
Dalton Smith and Sam Maxwell at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, July 1, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dalton Smith and Sam Maxwell square off in the main event live stream from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, July 1. The contest pits local British super lightweight champion against London-born, Liverpool-based Commonwealth titleholder. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, July 2.

Going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, undefeated 26-year-old Dalton Smith (14-0, 10 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt. Hackney, London-born 34-year-old former champion Sam Maxwell (17-1, 11 KOs) is looking for his second win in a row and reclaim the belt.

The co-main event features Pat McCormack (4-0, 3 KOs) of Sunderland, Tyne and Wear up against Tony Dixon (14-4, 4 KOs) of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The pair battles it out for the WBA Continental super welterweight strap. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Smith vs Maxwell undercard bouts, Hopey Price (10-0, 3 KOs) of Leeds, Yorkshire and James Beech Jnr (15-4, 2 KOs) of Walsall, West Midlands meet in the scheduled for 10 rounds WBA Continental featherweight championship. As well, Junaid Bostan (5-0, 5 KOs) of Rotherham, Yorkshire and Ryan Amos (10-0-1, 1 KOs) of Nottingham, Nottinghamshire duel in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Lewis Sylvester (11-0, 3 KOs) of Hull, Yorkshire and Adam Cope (7-0, 1 KOs) of Hartlepool, County Durham clash in a ten-rounder for the vacant British lightweight belt.

How to watch Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, July 1
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 5 pm BST / 12 pm ET / 9 am

Australia

Broadcast: Fox Sports 506
Date: Sunday, July 2
Time: 4 am AEST
Prelims: 2 am AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Smith vs Maxwell from practically anywhere.

Sign up for DAZN

Smith vs Maxwell fight card

Get Smith vs Maxwell full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Dalton Smith vs. Sam Maxwell, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Smith’s British and Maxwell’s Commonwealth super lightweight titles
  • Pat McCormack vs. Tony Dixon, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Continental super welterweight title
  • Hopey Price vs. James Beech Jnr, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBA Continental featherweight title
  • Junaid Bostan vs. Ryan Amos, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Lewis Sylvester vs. Adam Cope, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant British title

Preliminary card

  • Beatriz Ferreira vs. Karla Ramos Zamora, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Nico Leivars vs. Alberto Motos, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Cory O’Regan vs. Jordan Ellison, 6 rounds, lightweight

Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell results

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Who you got? Zuckerberg vs. Musk
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.