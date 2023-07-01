Subscribe
HomeUFC

Countdown to UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez – Full Episode

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

UFC 290 Countdown features Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez ahead of their championship bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. Reigning featherweight champion of Australia and interim titleholder of Mexico square off in the scheduled for five rounds main event live on ESPN+ PPV.

Plus, Mexico’s two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil. The pair meets in the scheduled for five rounds championship co-main event.

In addition, New Zealand-born former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker of Australia and No. 5-ranked Dricus du Plessis of South Africa. The pair battles it out in the title eliminator.

UFC 290 PPV card also features a lightweight bout between Jalin Turner of the United States and Dan Hooker of New Zealand. Rounding out the action, Bo Nickal and Tresean Gore go head to head in an all-American clash at middleweight.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Who you got? Zuckerberg vs. Musk
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.