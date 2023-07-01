UFC 290 Countdown features Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez ahead of their championship bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. Reigning featherweight champion of Australia and interim titleholder of Mexico square off in the scheduled for five rounds main event live on ESPN+ PPV.

Plus, Mexico’s two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil. The pair meets in the scheduled for five rounds championship co-main event.

In addition, New Zealand-born former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker of Australia and No. 5-ranked Dricus du Plessis of South Africa. The pair battles it out in the title eliminator.

UFC 290 PPV card also features a lightweight bout between Jalin Turner of the United States and Dan Hooker of New Zealand. Rounding out the action, Bo Nickal and Tresean Gore go head to head in an all-American clash at middleweight.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.