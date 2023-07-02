Abdullah Mason dominated Alex de Oliveira, when the pair squared off at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1. The scheduled for six rounds lightweight bout was featured on the card, topped by Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin live stream on ESPN+.

Mason claimed the win against Oliveira via TKO, sending him to the canvas with a flurry of punches. The referee opened an eight count, but waved the fight off seeing that the latter was unable to get back on his feet.

The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 18 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, 19-year-old Abdullah Mason of Bedford, Ohio improved to 9-0, 8 KOs and remained undefeated. 37-year-old Alex de Oliveira of Sao Paulo, Brazil dropped to 20-5, 14 KOs and suffered his fourth straight defeat.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 2.

