Arslanbek Makhmudov secured the win via stoppage when he faced Raphael Akpejiori at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin live stream on ESPN+.

The scheduled for ten rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Montreal, Canada-based heavyweight defeated his opponent of Miami, Florida by way of Lagos, Nigeria by TKO in the second round.

On his way to victory, Makhmudov twice sent Akpejiori to the canvas in the first round and once in the second. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 43 seconds into the second round.

Arslanbek Makhmudov remained undefeated and improved to 17-0, 16 KOs. Raphael Akpejiori dropped to 15-1, 14 KOs and recorded his first career defeat.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 2.

