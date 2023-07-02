Subscribe
Dante Benjamin dominates & stops Mirady Lubanzadio Zola in first round

Anderson vs Martin

Parviz Iskenderov

Dante Benjamin came out on top when he faced Mirady Lubanzadio Zola at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1. The light heavyweight bout was featured on the card, headlined by Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin live stream on ESPN+.

Benjamin claimed the win against Zola by TKO. After sending his opponent to the ground and scoring the first knockdown with a big left hand, he continued to deliver big punches all way until the moment that the referee jumped in and called it day.

The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 56 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Cleveland, Ohio’s 21-year-old Dante Benjamin improved to 7-0, 5 KOs and remained undefeated. 28-year-old Mirady Lubanzadio Zola of Canal Winchester, Ohio dropped to 4-3, 1 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 2.

Get Anderson vs Martin full fight card results.

