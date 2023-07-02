Full Fight: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris

Robert Whittaker returns to action on Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he faces Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 live on ESPN+ PPV. The contest pits New Zealand-born former middleweight champion of Australia against No. 5-ranked contender of South Africa. The pair squares off in the 185-pound title eliminator.

Ahead of the event, the promotion hit stream with the full fight video, featuring Sydney-based No. 2-ranked middleweight in his previous bout last September in Paris, where he faced and defeated Italian Marvin Vettori.

In the main event of UFC 290, reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski of Australia takes on interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez of Mexico. The pair battles it out for the undisputed crown.

In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno of Mexico defends his belt against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.