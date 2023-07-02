Subscribe
HomeUFC

Full Fight: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

Robert Whittaker returns to action on Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he faces Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 live on ESPN+ PPV. The contest pits New Zealand-born former middleweight champion of Australia against No. 5-ranked contender of South Africa. The pair squares off in the 185-pound title eliminator.

Ahead of the event, the promotion hit stream with the full fight video, featuring Sydney-based No. 2-ranked middleweight in his previous bout last September in Paris, where he faced and defeated Italian Marvin Vettori.

In the main event of UFC 290, reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski of Australia takes on interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez of Mexico. The pair battles it out for the undisputed crown.

In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno of Mexico defends his belt against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Who you got? Zuckerberg vs. Musk
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.