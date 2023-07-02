Subscribe
HomeUFC

Grant Dawson scores decision against Damir Ismagulov at UFC Vegas 76

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Grant Dawson came out victorious when he faced Damir Ismagulov in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 1. After three rounds at lightweight, the scores were 30–26, 30–27 and 30–27.

With the victory by unanimous decision, No. 15-ranked Dawson of Cambria, Wisconsin improved to 20-1-1 and secured his third win in a row. He also remained unbeaten in 12 bouts since July 2016.

No. 12-ranked Ismagulov dropped to 24-3 and collected his second straight defeat.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 2.

Get UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Who you got? Zuckerberg vs. Musk
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.