Grant Dawson came out victorious when he faced Damir Ismagulov in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 1. After three rounds at lightweight, the scores were 30–26, 30–27 and 30–27.

With the victory by unanimous decision, No. 15-ranked Dawson of Cambria, Wisconsin improved to 20-1-1 and secured his third win in a row. He also remained unbeaten in 12 bouts since July 2016.

No. 12-ranked Ismagulov dropped to 24-3 and collected his second straight defeat.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 2.

