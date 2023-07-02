Subscribe
Jared Anderson earns decision against Charles Martin in homecoming main event debut

Anderson vs Martin

Parviz Iskenderov

Jared Anderson came out victorious when he faced Charles Martin at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1. The contest saw undefeated knockout artist, battling it out in front of his hometown crown against former world champion of St. Louis, Missouri. The pair squared off in the main event live on ESPN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds heavyweight bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 98-91, and two other judges had 99-90, all in the favor of local favorite. On his way to victory, Anderson scored a knockdown, sending Martin to the canvas in the third round with a big right.

The 23-year-old native of Toledo, Ohio, Jared Anderson made his successful homecoming debut. He improved to 15-0, 14 KOs and remained undefeated.

37-year-old former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Zhan Kossobutskiy of Kazakhstan, dropped to 29-4-1, 26 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 2.

Get Anderson vs Martin full fight card results.

