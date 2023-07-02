Subscribe
Nursulton Ruziboev makes knockout Octagon debut against Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 76

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov

Parviz Iskenderov

Nursulton Ruziboev made his successful Octagon debut when he faced Brunno Ferreira at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 1. The native of Tashkent, Uzbekistan defeated his opponent from Curiiba, Brazil by knockout.

Ruziboev caught Ferreira’s right leg kick and sent him to the canvas with a big right hand. The referee called it a day, after Ruziboev delivered four more heavy punches. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 17 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, 29-year-old Nursulton Ruziboev improved to 35-8-2 and secured his ninth win in a row. 30-year-old Brunno Ferreira dropped to 10-1 and suffered his first career defeat.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 2.

Get UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov full fight card results.

