Rinat Fakhretdinov claimed a dominant win against Kevin Lee, when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 1. Making his third appearance inside the Octagon, the 31-year-old welterweight dropped his 30-year-old opponent to the canvas with a big one-two combination and finished the job via guillotine choke.

The official time of stoppage was 55 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, Rinat Fakhretdinov improved to 21-1 and secured his 20th win in a row. Kevin Lee of Grand Rapids, Michigan dropped to 19-8.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 2.

Get UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov full fight card results.