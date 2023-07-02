Subscribe
HomeUFC

Rinat Fakhretdinov drops & sleeps Kevin Lee in 55 seconds at UFC Vegas 76

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov

MMANewsResultsUFCVideos
Parviz Iskenderov

Rinat Fakhretdinov claimed a dominant win against Kevin Lee, when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 1. Making his third appearance inside the Octagon, the 31-year-old welterweight dropped his 30-year-old opponent to the canvas with a big one-two combination and finished the job via guillotine choke.

The official time of stoppage was 55 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, Rinat Fakhretdinov improved to 21-1 and secured his 20th win in a row. Kevin Lee of Grand Rapids, Michigan dropped to 19-8.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 2.

Get UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Who you got? Zuckerberg vs. Musk
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.