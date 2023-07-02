Subscribe
Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov full fight video highlights

UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov

Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 76 live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 1. The contest featured No. 7-ranked middleweight contender of New Bern, North Carolina up against opponent, making his second appearance inside the UFC Octagon.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Strickland, who sustained an eye poke at the beginning of the fight, dominated, dropped and stopped Magomedov with punches. The referee called it a day at 4 minutes and 20 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, by TKO Sean Strickland improved to 27-5 and secured his second win in a row. Abus Magomedov dropped to 25-5-1.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday July 2.

Check out Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Strickland vs Magomedov full fight video highlights

Magomedov makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Sean Strickland.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Verdict.

Get UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov full fight card results.

