Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 76 live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 1. The contest featured No. 7-ranked middleweight contender of New Bern, North Carolina up against opponent, making his second appearance inside the UFC Octagon.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Strickland, who sustained an eye poke at the beginning of the fight, dominated, dropped and stopped Magomedov with punches. The referee called it a day at 4 minutes and 20 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, by TKO Sean Strickland improved to 27-5 and secured his second win in a row. Abus Magomedov dropped to 25-5-1.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday July 2.

Check out Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

