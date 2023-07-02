Tiger Johnson defeats Jonathan Montrel by decision

Tiger Johnson came out victorious when he faced Jonathan Montrel at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1. The welterweight bout was featured on the top of prelims, leading to the main card headlined by Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin live on ESPN+.

The scheduled for eight rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, all three judges had 80-72 in favor of Ohio’s favorite.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Cleveland-born 24-year-old Tiger Johnson remained undefeated and improved to 9-0, 5 KOs.

33-year-old Jonathan Montrel of New Orleans, Louisiana dropped to 15-2, 10 KOs, which snapped his three-win streak.

.@TigerJohnson216 finding his rhythm in the middle rounds ? pic.twitter.com/KmJwDuU1g0 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) July 2, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 2.

