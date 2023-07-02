Subscribe
Tiger Johnson defeats Jonathan Montrel by decision to remain undefeated

Anderson vs Martin

Parviz Iskenderov
Tiger Johnson defeats Jonathan Montrel by decision
Tiger Johnson and Jonathan Montrel in their bout at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, USA on July 1, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Tiger Johnson came out victorious when he faced Jonathan Montrel at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1. The welterweight bout was featured on the top of prelims, leading to the main card headlined by Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin live on ESPN+.

The scheduled for eight rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, all three judges had 80-72 in favor of Ohio’s favorite.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Cleveland-born 24-year-old Tiger Johnson remained undefeated and improved to 9-0, 5 KOs.

33-year-old Jonathan Montrel of New Orleans, Louisiana dropped to 15-2, 10 KOs, which snapped his three-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 2.

Get Anderson vs Martin full fight card results.

