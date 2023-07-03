Eimantas Stanionis and Vergil Ortiz Jr battle it out in the main event at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, July 8. The contest pits WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight champion from Kaunas, Lithuania against contender from Grand Prairie, Texas. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout live on DAZN. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 9.

Unbeaten 29-year-old Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs, 1 NC) was last in action in April 2022 in Arlington, Texas where he defeated Radzhab Butaev by split decision and landed the belt. Undefeated 25-year old Vergil Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) last fought in August 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas where stopped Michael McKinson in the ninth round and retained his 100% knockout ratio.

The co-main event features undefeated Floyd Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) of Austin, Texas up against Haskell Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.

Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr tickets

Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr tickets to witness all the action at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, July 8 are on sale.

Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, July 8. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

How to watch Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, July 9. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST.

Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr undercard

Among the bouts featured on Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr undercard, the unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas faces WBO titleholder Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The pair meets in the scheduled for ten rounds world championship unification.

As well, Joseph Diaz Jr (32-4-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California takes on Jerry Perez (14-2-1, 11 KOs) of Harbor City, California in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Romanian-American Eric Tudor (8-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida goes up against Reggie Harris Jr (7-3, 3 KOs) of Ann Arbor, Michigan in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.

In addition, Tristan Kalkreuth (10-1, 7 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas duels Joe Jones (13-8, 10 KOs) of Lynchburg, Virginia in a six-rounder at heavyweight. Rounding out the action, Darius Fulghum (5-0, 5 KOs) of Houston, Texas fights Jeremiah Curtright (2-1, 2 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri in a six-rounder at light heavyweight.

Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr Fight Week schedule of events

A series of events has been scheduled for Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (CT).

Thursday, July 6

The final Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, July 6 at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts – Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater. The press conference start time is 1 pm.

Friday, July 7

The official Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, July 7 at AT&T Center – East Entrance. The weigh-in start time is 1 pm. The event is open to the public.

Saturday, July 8

Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr fight date is Saturday, July 8. The location is AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. Doors open 5 pm.

First fight starts at 5:10 pm. The DAZN broadcast begins at 7 pm.

The post-fight press conference follows as the action inside the boxing ring concludes.

Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr fight card

The current Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr, 12 rounds, welterweight – Stanionis’ WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight title

Floyd Schofield vs. Haskell Rhodes, 10 rounds, lightweight

Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBA and WBC titles, Alaniz’s WBO title

Joseph Diaz vs. Jerry Perez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard