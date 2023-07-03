Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Roiman Villa battle it out in the main event at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 8. The contest pits undefeated interim IBF welterweight champion of Philadelphia, PA against challenger of Rosario, Venezuela. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout live on Showtime. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 9.

26-year-old Jaron Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) last fought in January in Washington, D.C., where he scored a unanimous decision against Karen Chukhadzhian and landed the belt. 30-year-old Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) was in action at the same event at Capital One Arena, where he defeated Rashidi Ellis by majority decision and secured his seventh win in a row.

The co-main event features 25-year-old unbeaten Yoelvis Gomez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA by way of Havana, Cuba up against 29-year-old Marquis Taylor (14-1-2, 1 KO) of Houston, TX. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Kicking off the action, 23-year-old Edwin De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic takes on Allentown, PA-based 24-year-old Joseph Adorno (17-2-2, 14 KOs) of Union City, N.J. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Ennis vs Villa tickets

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 8 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ are on sale.

Ennis vs Villa tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa in USA

Boxing fans the United States can watch Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa live stream on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount+. The date is Saturday, July 8. The start time is scheduled for 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

How to watch Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa in UK, Australia & other countries

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa live stream information for the UK and Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, July 9. The start time is scheduled for 2:30 am BST and 11:30 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4:30 am BST / 1:30 pm AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Ennis vs Villa from practically anywhere.

Ennis vs Villa undercard

Among the bouts featured on Ennis vs Villa undercard, Euri Cedeno (4-0, 4 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic faces William Townsel (5-0, 4 KOs) of Pine Bluff, Arkansas in an eight-rounder at middleweight. As well, Steven Torres (50-1, 5 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania takes on James Evans (6-0-1, 6 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio in a six-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Dwyke Flemmings Jr Dwyke Flemmings Jr (3-0, 3 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey meets Henry Rivera (2-0, 1 KOs) of Oakland, California in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

In addition, featherweight Jeremy Adorno (7-1, 3 KOs) of Allentown, Pennsylvania by way of San Juan, Puerto Rico and welterweight Ismail Muhammad (1-0, 1 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania face to be announced opponents in the respective four-round bouts. The full fight card can be found below.

Ennis vs Villa Fight Week schedule of events

A series of events has been scheduled for Ennis vs Villa Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (ET).

Thursday, July 6

The final Ennis vs Villa pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, July 6 at Showboat Atlantic City – Mansion Ballroom. The start time is 1 pm. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Friday, July 7

The official Ennis vs Villa weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, July 7 at Showboat Atlantic City – Mansion Ballroom. The start time is 1 pm. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Saturday, July 8

Ennis vs Villa fight date is Saturday, July 8. The location is Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Doors open at 5 pm. First fight time forthcoming. Ennis vs Villa telecast on Showtime begins at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT.

Ennis vs Villa fight card

The current Ennis vs Villa fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ennis’ interim IBF welterweight title

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Marquis Taylor, 10 rounds, middleweight

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard