UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 9. MMA fans can watch the event live stream on Kayo.

In the main event, reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) of Australia faces interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez (16-3) of Mexico. The pair squares off in the five-round championship bout with the undisputed title on the line.

Volkanovski was in action in February, when he dropped a unanimous decision against current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in his bid to become a two-division UFC king. Prior to that, Sydney’s 34-year-old defeated Max Holloway in their trilogy fight and made the fourth successful defense of his belt.

Rodriguez last fought also at UFC 284 in Perth, where he took the interim strap by submission in the second round against Josh Emmett. Before that, Parral, Chihuahua’s 30-year-old defeated Brian Ortega via first-round TKO.

Also on UFC 290 PPV card

In the UFC 290 co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) of Mexico defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5) of Brazil. The 29-year-old native of Tijuana, Moreno reclaimed the undisputed title in January, when he defeated former champion Deiveson Figueiredo via third-round stoppage of their fourth fight. Rio de Janeiro’s 33-year-old Pantoja steps inside the Octagon for the first time since July 2022, when he submitted Alex Perez in the first round and secured his third win in a row.

Also on UFC 290 PPV card, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (25-6) meets No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2) of South Africa in the 185-pound title eliminator. As well, Jalin Turner (13-6) of the United States goes up against Dan Hooker (22-12) of New Zealand at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Bo Nickal (4-0) meets his fellow-American Tresean Gore (5-2) at middleweight.

Among UFC 290 prelims

The top of UFC 290 preliminary card features former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler (29-16) and Niko Price (15-6) in an all American clash at welterweight. Also on the card, Yazmin Jauregui (10-0) of Mexico faces Denise Gomes 7-2) of Brazil at women’s strawweight and Jimmy Crute (12-3-1) of Australia takes on Alonzo Menifield (13-3-1) of the United States at light heavyweight. Plus, Jack Della Maddalena (14-2) of Australia battles a to be determined opponent at welterweight.

Among UFC 290 early prelims, Vitor Petrino (8-0) of Brazil squares off against Marcin Prachnio (16-6) of Poland at light heavyweight, Cameron Saaiman (8-0) of South Africa duels Terrence Mitchell (15-2) of the United States at bantamweight and Shannon Ross (13-7) of Australia takes on Jesus Aguilar (8-2) of Mexico at flyweight. In addition, Kamuela Kirk (12-5) of the United States and Esteban Ribovics (11-1) of Argentina go head to head at lightweight.

UFC 290 tickets

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez tickets to witness all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8 are on sale.

UFC 290 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, July 8. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 9. The start time is 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early prelims begin at 8 am AEST.

UFC 290 fight card

The current UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis – UFC middleweight title eliminator

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore

Preliminary card

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Jack Della Maddalena vs. TBA

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early preliminary card