UFC 290: Embedded Vlog Series – Episode 1 kicks off the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. In the main event, reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski of Australia and interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez of Mexico battle it out for the undisputed crown live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno of Mexico defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil.

UFC 290 Embedded 1 features Alexander Volkanovski as he pushes hard through the end of his training camp. He then joins actor Mel Gibson (Mad Max, Braveheart, Lethal Weapon) by the Octagon at UFC Vegas 76.

As well, Brandon Moreno, Bo Nickal, Alexandre Pantoja are also featured, as they are getting closer to their respective bouts at UFC 290.