UFC 290: Preview Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez for undisputed featherweight title

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez battle it out in the main event of UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. The contest pits reigning featherweight champion of Australia against interim titleholder of Mexico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds title bout live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Volkanovski (25-2) is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in his bid to become a two-division champion at UFC 284 in February. Before that, Sydney’s 34-year-old made the fourth successful defense of his belt by UD against former champion Max Holloway in their third fight, after retaining the title against Jung Chan-sung, Brian Ortega and “Blessed” in their rematch.

Rodriguez (16-3) last fought in the co-main event of the same PPV card in Perth, where he secured the interim title by submission in the second round against Josh Emmett. Prior to that, the 30-year-old native of Parral, Chihuahua stopped Brian Ortega in Round 1.

Headlining the UFC 290 fight card, Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez meet in the highly anticipated championship clash with the undisputed title on the line. Only one fighter is set to walk as the champion.

Stream UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

