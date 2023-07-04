UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8, as part of the 11th annual International Fight Week. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by two championship clashes.
In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.
In the main event, reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) of Australia makes the fifth defense of his belt against Mexico’s interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez (16-3). The pair squares off in the five-round bout with the undisputed title on the line.
In the five-round co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) of Mexico puts his title on the line against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5) of Brazil.
Among other UFC 290 PPV card bouts, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (25-6) faces South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2). The bout serves as the 185-pound title eliminator.
Plus, Dan Hooker (22-12) of New Zealand takes on Jalin Turner (13-6) of the United States at lightweight. In addition, Tresean Gore (5-2) and Bo Nickal (4-0) go head to head in an all-American battle at middleweight.
UFC 290 start time in USA, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, July 8. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
UFC 290 PPV cost in the USA is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.
The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.
UFC 290 start time in Australia, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 9. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.
UFC 290 PPV cost in Australia is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.
The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.
UFC 290 fight card
The full UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
- Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title
- Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis – UFC middleweight title eliminator
- Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker
- Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore
Preliminary card
- Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell
- Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
- Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Early preliminary card
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez
- Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
- Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell
- Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar
- Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics