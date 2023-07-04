UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8, as part of the 11th annual International Fight Week. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by two championship clashes.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the main event, reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) of Australia makes the fifth defense of his belt against Mexico’s interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez (16-3). The pair squares off in the five-round bout with the undisputed title on the line.

In the five-round co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) of Mexico puts his title on the line against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5) of Brazil.

Among other UFC 290 PPV card bouts, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (25-6) faces South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2). The bout serves as the 185-pound title eliminator.

Plus, Dan Hooker (22-12) of New Zealand takes on Jalin Turner (13-6) of the United States at lightweight. In addition, Tresean Gore (5-2) and Bo Nickal (4-0) go head to head in an all-American battle at middleweight.

UFC 290 start time in USA, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, July 8. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 290 PPV cost in the USA is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 290 start time in Australia, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 9. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

UFC 290 PPV cost in Australia is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 290 fight card

The full UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis – UFC middleweight title eliminator

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore

Preliminary card

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early preliminary card