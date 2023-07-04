Subscribe
UFC 290 start time: How to watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez – PPV price

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8, as part of the 11th annual International Fight Week. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by two championship clashes.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the main event, reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) of Australia makes the fifth defense of his belt against Mexico’s interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez (16-3). The pair squares off in the five-round bout with the undisputed title on the line.

In the five-round co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) of Mexico puts his title on the line against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5) of Brazil.

Among other UFC 290 PPV card bouts, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (25-6) faces South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2). The bout serves as the 185-pound title eliminator.

Plus, Dan Hooker (22-12) of New Zealand takes on Jalin Turner (13-6) of the United States at lightweight. In addition, Tresean Gore (5-2) and Bo Nickal (4-0) go head to head in an all-American battle at middleweight.

UFC 290 start time in USA, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, July 8. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 290 PPV cost in the USA is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

Order PPV on ESPN+

UFC 290 start time in Australia, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 9. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

UFC 290 PPV cost in Australia is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 290 fight card

The full UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title
  • Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis – UFC middleweight title eliminator
  • Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker
  • Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore

Preliminary card

  • Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell
  • Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early preliminary card

  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell
  • Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar
  • Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

