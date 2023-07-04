Vergil Ortiz Jr: 100% Knockout Ratio

Vergil Ortiz Jr goes up against Eimantas Stanionis at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, July 8. The contest features undefeated knockout artist of Grand Prairie, Texas challenging WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight champion of Kaunas, Lithuania. The pair battles it out live on DAZN.

Going up against unbeaten Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs, 1 NC), rising contender Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) brings to the ring his 100% KO ratio. Ahead of the event DAZN released the video, compiling Top 10 of his knockouts, including three of the most recent outings.

In his previous bout last August, Vergil Ortiz Jr dominated Michael McKinson in the ninth round and made the second successful defense of his WBO International welterweight title. In 2021, the 25-year-old stopped Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Maurice Hooker in the eighth and seventh round, respectively.

29-year-old Eimantas Stanionis last fought in April 2022, when he took the belt by split decision against Radzhab Butaev.

In the UK and Australia, Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr airs live on Sunday, July 9.